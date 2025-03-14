kylie-jenner-stuns-in-curve-hugging-latex-dress-in-new-khy-collection-snaps

Kylie Jenner just broke the internet (again), serving ultimate “poster girl” vibes in a sizzling new photoshoot featuring her rocking some seriously fiery latex looks.

On Friday, March 14, the reality star and entrepreneur unveiled her latest Khy collection, featuring a striking range of form-fitting latex pieces created in partnership with the fashion label Poster Girl.

via IG pic.twitter.com/9RLCPj5618 — JumpTrailers (@JumpTrailers) March 14, 2025

The 27-year-old model announced the upcoming launch on Instagram and X, sharing a stunning series of photos showcasing elegant black, white, and red dresses from the collection.

Jenner showcased striking red and black outfits in her social media posts, offering a glimpse of the new form-fitting latex collection.

Khy x POSTER GIRL — an iconic collaboration with London-based designers Natasha and Francesca. I’ve always adored Poster Girl, but I really fell in love with their latex pieces. They make me feel so confident and sexy. I’m so excited to share a limited collection of these… pic.twitter.com/FCPMgEJm5r — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) March 14, 2025

“I’ve always adored @poster__girl__official,” Jenner wrote alongside the steamy photos. “But I really fell in love with their latex pieces. They make me feel so confident and sexy.”

Fans React to Kylie Jenner’s Latest Sizzling Photo Spread

It goes without saying, but the heart pounding photos broke the internet, amassing over 800,000 “likes” on Instagram in just hours and leaving fans picking their jaws up off the floor.

“That’s so sexy and gorgeous,” one of Jenner’s 394 million followers gushed. “INSANE OMG … I NEED AN INHALER,” a second onlooker joked. “How does it feel to be so perfect?” yet another fan pondered.

Another fan gave a hat tip to (whip snap?) to the black latex dress, writing: “”It’s giving cat woman.”

However, one fan took a moment to virtually fist bump her current suitor, Dune star Timothée Chalamet. Indeed, many wonder why the critical and box office darling wants to date a woman with seemingly so much baggage. After all, she already has two children and an impossibly huge spotlight on her at all times as part of the Kardashian brood.

Again, the fresh images seemed to cast aside the doubts of at least one onlooker.

“”You can say what you want, but Timothee has understood everything about life,” they wrote.