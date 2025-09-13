kylie-jenner-rocks-bold-white-crop-top-and-leather-pants-in-new-selfie

As the rest of us mere mortals brace for fall, reality TV personality and mogul Kylie Jenner is perfecting her tan.

Videos by Suggest

The 28-year-old mom of two enjoyed the last days of summer before sharing a video on her Instagram Stories Friday. Sporting a fresh tan, she promoted lip glosses from her beauty brand, Kylie Cosmetics.

Jenner showed off her sun-kissed skin in a cropped white top and low-rise leather pants. Her loose waves and black nail polish added the perfect finishing touch.

Image via Instagram / Kylie Jenner

“Nothing like a fresh tan,” Jenner captioned the footage.

Jenner continued to showcase her deep tan in a series of Instagram selfies.

Images via Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Posing in a bathroom mirror and on a bed, she highlighted her signature makeup: rosy pink blush and glossy lips.

Fans and Friends Gush Over Kylie Jenner’s Latest Selfie Dump: ‘ICONIC’

Of course, the Khy founder’s over 392 million followers had plenty to say about the influencer’s bronze skin.

“Her energy is #amazing,” one onlooker gushed. “ICONIC,” another perhaps easily impressed fan declared.

Image via Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Kylie’s friends also didn’t hold back in the comment section. “HOTTYY,” her bestie Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou chimed in, while her go-to makeup artist Ariel Tejada kept it fiery with a string of flame emojis.

Even big sister Kim Kardashian came down from her mountaintop to like one of the new selfie posts!

Kylie’s recent post follows candid photos she shared from her birthday celebrations on Instagram on September 5.

In a post captioned “bday film 🎞️,” Jenner, who turned 28 on August 10, shared photos with her sister Kendall Jenner and friends. The images showed her sipping red wine at her birthday dinner and blowing out candles on her cake.

The post also featured Kylie spending time outdoors with her kids, Stormi, 7, and Aire, 3. Notably missing? Her latest boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet.