Kylie Jenner Makes Rare Social Media Post Of Her Baby Shower

Kylie Jenner hasn’t been posting much after the Astroworld disaster, but she took to Instagram this week to highlight her baby shower, and people can’t seem to get enough of it. From a sweet photo with some of her dear friend’s hands on her belly to shots of her with the fellow queens in her family, these baby shower photos show off the true level of luxury the Kardashians have reached.

Family Time

The set of 9 photos shows all aspects of the baby shower, from setting up the individual table settings (with white roses for every guest) to the giving out of lovely, overstuffed gift bags. It is a celebration of love and life from a family who knows a thing or two about living in the spotlight. See the photos for yourself here. Jenner herself looked angelic in a white form-fitting dress that accentuated her curves and embraced the feminine strength of childbirth. There is also a lovely snap of Kylie, Kris, and Mary Jo Campbell, showing off the three generations of strong women this family has reared.

It has been a tough time for Jenner with the fallout from Travis Scott after the Astroworld incident, it’s clear she is still very much surrounded by the love and positivity she needs right now.

Baby on Board

Despite her current setbacks, Kylie Jenner is clearly a woman very excited to bring a new addition into her established family. With the newborn expected in February, there will not be much more waiting for the pop culture icon. Judging from the baby shower pics, her child is being born into a life filled with a lot of love, light, and positivity and who could ask for more than that?

