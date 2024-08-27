Kylie Jenner Breaks the Internet With Tiny Gray Minidress in New Video

Kylie Jenner recently teased a mind-blowing dress on social media, where she’s been dropping seriously sultry shots as summer winds down.

On Saturday, August 24, the model and TV personality shared a video on her Instagram Stories showcasing her latest look.

In the video, Jenner gazed directly at the camera, pursing her lips before shifting the angle to showcase her outfit. The 27-year-old mother of two donned a gray strapless minidress, accompanied by a delicate matching scarf around her neck. The dress featured a sheer, flowing fabric that added an elegant touch to her look.

The fashion mogul complemented her dress with a chic pair of open-toe heels adorned with transparent straps. She styled her hair down and opted for a minimalist makeup look.

Kylie Jenner recently showcased a gray strapless minidress in her Instagram story. (Image via Instagram / Kylie Jenner).

However, Jenner’s minidress tease is just a drop in the bucket of sizzling summer snaps.

Kylie Jenner’s Minidress Tease Follows Some Skin Flaunting Bikini Pics

Jenner has just unveiled her latest swimwear line in partnership with KHY, which she describes as “our sexiest silhouettes yet.” The beauty mogul teased the new satin collection through a series of captivating Instagram posts, showcasing her in a variety of stunning swimsuits.

One tease Jenner posted for the KHY release featured her in a baby blue satin bikini. Her 397 million followers lost their collective minds over the series of snaps, showing Kylie lounging poolside, flaunting her supple nubile flesh.

The post amassed over 4.5 million likes and tens of thousands of comments from adoring fans.

The billionaire mogul recently showcased her ever-ready bikini body in a series of sizzling snaps. (Image via Instagram / Kylie Jenner)

“My Queen always queenin” 😍👑,” one of Jenner’s many acolytes proclaimed. “I love you so much Kylie 😍♥️🌟🫡👍,” a second fan gushed. “The blue on you looks so good. So excited for the new Khy drop 010, u are always so gorgeous & so HOT 😍😍🌹💙🩵🔥🔥🔥,” a third Jenner lover wrote.

The summer string of sexy photos is a return to form for Jenner after suffering from postpartum depression. Jenner is the mother of a daughter, Stormi, aged 6, and a son, Aire, aged 2, both of whom she shares with rapper Travis Scott.

She recently admitted how being a mother put her in a very unsexy state of mind.

“I think, being pregnant, I wore sweatpants every day, I didn’t have time to figure out even some of the little things in my life, and then postpartum lasted a year. Mentally, it’s really hard. Hormonally, it’s really hard,” she told British Vogue.