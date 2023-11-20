Krysten Ritter Reunites With ‘Breaking Bad’ Cast And More At Celebrity Poker Tournament

Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Bob Odenkirk were two of the many cast members present.

In a recent Instagram post, stars of the AMC hit television series Breaking Bad reunited for a classic game of poker: celebrity style.

The reunion comes 14 years after the show encountered arguably the most tragic character death.

Breaking Bad/AMC

In the series written by Vince Gilligan, the crime drama tells the story of father and husband who ends up becoming a narcotics distributor in New Mexico. More than a handful of characters over the course of the series’ five season run have died in various ways, but Krysten Ritter’s character’s death is one that fans never seemed to quite get over.

We won’t spoil it for anyone who somehow hasn’t seen it yet. Hint Hint!

Now 14 years later, Ritter shared some heartwarming photos from the Breaking Bad mini reunion that left fans buzzing in the comments. Bob Odenkirk, who played unethical lawyer Saul Goodman was also captured in the series of photos from the event.

Taken during Cranston’s recent charity poker event, which aimed to raise funds for the Entertainment Community Fund, the images starkly contrast the on-screen animosity between Walt and Jane. In reality, the photos depict a genuine sense of warmth and friendship between the two actors.

In a similar story, the Modern Family cast got together for a reunion, and star actress Sofia Vergara shared some sweet pictures for all the fans to see.

Instagram

In the snapshots, Vergara grins alongside co-stars Jesse Tyler, Justin Mikita, and Julie Bowen. Adding a dash of glamour, some photos feature Tyler, Mikita, and Bowen striking poses in Vergara’s lavish closet, offering fans a glimpse into her impressive collection of fashionable attire.

One Instagram user wrote, “I’m so glad the cast is close. Best show fr.”

We couldn’t agree more!