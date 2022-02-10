From NXIVM To ‘Reacher’, Kristin Kreuk Is Back On The Small Screen

One of our favorite actresses has returned to the small screen! Kristin Kreuk, who rose to fame after appearing on the hit show Smallville, is now starring in Amazon Prime show Reacher. So, what has Kreuk been up to between hanging out with Superman and Jack Reacher? Well, NXIVM is part of the story.

Kreuk’s Acting Career

Kreuk never planned on being an actress; instead, she wanted to study forensic science or psychology at Simon Fraser University. However, her life changed when a casting director for the CBS series Edgemont contacted her about appearing on the show.

She starred on the show from 2001 to 2005, but Kreuk never slowed down. The actress continued working in Canada, appearing in TV movies and miniseries, but her big break came when she earned the role of Lana Lang in Smallville. Kreuk got to play Clark Kent’s first love and even appeared on Edgemont and Smallville at the same time before Edgemont ended in 2005.

Kreuk left Smallville after seven seasons but returned for a handful of episodes in the show’s eighth season to wrap up her character’s storyline. The actress has continued working in film and TV, even scoring a spokesperson gig for Neutrogena, but she’s also run into some controversy.

Her Connection To Notorious Cult NXIVM

In November 2017, Kreuk and her Smallville co-star, Allison Mack were both linked to NXIVM, a multi-level marketing organization, and cult. The cult was led by Keith Raniere, who was arrested in March of 2018.

Following Raniere’s arrest, Kreuk tweeted that she joined NXIVM because she believed it was a self-help group, but left in 2013. She also claimed she had not witnessed any illegal or nefarious activities during her time in the group.

Raniere was charged with racketeering, sex trafficking, forced labor, and exortion. He was sentenced to 120 years in federal prison. The cult leader ran NXIVM for more than 15 years, charging group members thousands of dollars to participate in activities he claimed would improve their self-awareness.

In actuality, Raniere exploited the members of the group, taking their money and using his status to traffic women and minors for sex. The NXIVM cult was the subject of an HBO documentary titled The Vow, which followed former members as they attempted to take down Raniere.

Allison Make has also gone to jail and she was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to racketeering and racketeering conspiracy charges. Mack’s sentence was relatively light, due to the fact that she worked with prosecutors as they made their case against Raniere.

In addition to her prison sentence, Mack was also fined $20,000 and ordered to serve 1,000 hours of community service after she completes her prison sentence. She is currently serving her sentence at FCI Dublin in Dublin, CA, which is the same prison both Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman served their time after their convictions in the College Admissions Scandal.

