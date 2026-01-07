Kristin Cavallari Recalls Having a ‘Nasty Fight’ With Her Father and Former Stepmother Over Starring in Season 2 of ‘Laguna Beach’

More than 20 years after the premiere of season two of Laguna Beach, Kristin Cavallari recalled the family drama that the hit MTV reality show sparked.

During the latest episode of her Let’s Be Honest podcast, Cavallari discussed the “nasty fight” she had with her former stepmother, Nicole King, over the show.

“I talked about my stepmom a lot in my [application packet,” she explained. “And I talked about how I didn’t like her, and she was closer to my age than she was my dad, and which, okay, hi. I know I cannot judge that now, but at the time, I judged it.”

She further shared, “And really, I talked about how much I disliked her.”

Things took a turn when King read the application packet. “I remember Nicole grabbing my packet, literally grabbing it out of my hands in high school during, you know, the whole casting of it all,” Cavallari continued. “As I’m in the process of filling it out, grabbed it out of my hands, you guys. Read it, obviously saw what I said about her, and she was p—-ed.”

Kristin Cavallari also admitted that her ex-stepmother was rightfully upset about the comments she had made in the packet. “But she always, because of that, she always had this hate for MTV,” the reality TV star noted. “This complete disdain.”

The Situation Led to a Bad Situation Between Kristin Cavallari’s Father and Stepmother

The situation didn’t get any better as Cavallari was deciding whether to sign up for the show’s second season. Her ex-stepmother allegedly went as far as threatening to leave when the second season of Laguna Beach was filming.

“She told my dad that if I did the second season, she was gonna move out,” Kristn claimed. “And my dad said, ‘Then get the f— out.'”

The Laguna Beach star, who has been estranged from her father, Dennis, for a while, said the disagreement grew “a bit more intense” over time. “It was a really nasty fight that I witnessed between them,” she said. “Anyways – without getting into too much detail about that – so she always hated MTV, and I think kind of hated me because of it.”

King and Cavallari’s father split in 2013 after nearly a decade of marriage. Kristin later cut communication with her father.

In a statement to PEOPLE, King spoke out about her ex-stepdaughter’s comments. “I honestly do not have anything to say,” the statement reads. “What was said does not reflect the truth.”

She then added, “I care about my stepdaughter and wish her the best.”