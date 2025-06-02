kristin-cavallari-opens-up-about-cutting-contact-with-her-father

Years after first revealing that she cut contact with her father, Dennis Cavallari, Kristin Cavallari says the move was the “best decision” she has ever made.

While speaking to PEOPLE about the strained relationship, Kristin said, “I mean, honestly, and this might sound messed up to some people, but it’s the best decision I’ve ever made, cutting my dad out of my life. Such a weight has been lifted from me.”

The Hills alum then revealed that there hasn’t been a day when she misses her father. “I don’t know if it was two or three years, but I mean, I was an adult,” she said about cutting communication. “Let’s say I was 35 [when I decided]. It was 35 years of buildup to that point.”

Kristin also stated the reason behind her decision to cut communication with Dennis was after he “crossed the boundary” with her children, Camden, 12, Jaxon, 11, and Saylor, 9 – whom she shares with ex-husband, Jay Cutler.

Although she did not go into further details about the boundary Dennis crossed, Kristin said she was “happy” with the choice she made regarding the relationship. “[It] was something that I have been wanting to do for a long time. He crossed the boundary with my kids.”

The reality TV star went on to say that Dennis “couldn’t even apologize” for the incident. “Like, you’re just gaslighting me,” she continued. “If someone’s not bringing you, if people are only bringing you hurt and sadness and anger, what is the point? Even if it’s a parent, life’s too short.”

Kristin Cavallari Previously Called Her Father a ‘Typical Narcissist’

During her December 2024 appearance on Bunnie Xo’s Dumb Blonde podcast, Kristin Cavaralli slammed her father, referring to him as a “typical narcissist.” She also pointed out that the relationship with him led her to “escape” by “drinking and doing drugs” while she was growing up.

“I started smoking pot in eighth grade,” Kristin revealed. She further noted she had started drinking and sneaking out at the time. “I was young.”

“My escape was to start drinking and doing drugs, she said. “And the only way I found a connection was with my boyfriend. I didn’t have a connection at home. And so that was where I found it, with my boyfriend, and through all of my friends.”

The behavior led to her moving out of her mother’s home in Chicago. She moved into her father’s residence in Laguna Beach during her high school years.

After calling Dennis a typical narcissist, Kristin said, “There’s so many layers to it. It’s so complicated… It really is disgusting.”

“I had a narcissistic dad growing up, and then my parents’ divorce, stepfamilies, some sexual trauma with a couple different guys in my life,” she noted. “And just, you know, just like one thing after another.”

She then said cutting contact with her family was the “last thing” she needed to do for her healing journey.