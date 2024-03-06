Kristen Stewart Wears Revealing Body Suit to ‘Love Lies Bleeding’ Premiere

Kristen Stewart certainly knows how to draw the eye. The actor wore a revealing body suit to the premiere of the film Love Lies Bleeding on March 5.

The actor wore a black body suit with strips removed out of it. Stewart’s body suit was also pantsless as well.

While some called the look stunning, not everyone was a fan of Stewart’s new wardrobe. Several netizens called out Stewart for her outfit. They questioned why she opted for the half-nude look.

One wrote, “I can’t wait until wearing pants is a trend again.” Another commented, “Can’t understand why women have to appear almost naked, is it to prove a point?” Still, another wrote, “All that money to look that cheap…. Money can’t buy class.”

However, Stewart is likely unbothered by the comments. The actor has been known for going against the grain for years now. In an interview with Vogue, Stewart described being rebellious as a kid.

She said, “My first fashion memory is probably a stressful one… although, having said that I think I was a very confident five-year-old. I was a “rockstar” on Career Day at Kindergarten. I remember distinctly feeling like maybe other parents didn’t think my “Kick butt first… take names later…” tee-shirt was as cool as I did. And I liked that feeling. I felt rebellious and in character and also totally myself. Clothes can do that for you. In a million directions. “

Kristen Stewart on Fashion

When it comes to fashion as an adult, Stewart says a pantsuit she wore to the Cannes Film Festival stands out as one of her favorites. She has since called out that film festival for its rigid dress code, according to Vanity Fair.

She said, “I loved wearing what I guess was a sort of iridescent rose and champagne-colored sequined pantsuit to the Cannes Film Festival. I felt so great in it. The carpets there are long. I felt like I could wear it forever. It was for the premier of The Clouds of Sils Maria… I was with Olivier (Assayas) and Juliette (Binoche) and I remember thinking… this is exactly right. All of this. ”

As for her advice for others, she suggests that everyone have something that makes them stand out. It’s safe to say that the actor is still sticking by her own rule book based on her recent outing.

She said, “Something signature. Something like a leather jacket or something that always makes you feel like you nailed it. It could be anything… just something to covet. I feel like the right clothes take care of me. Like they’re pals. I love writing my name on things. I hate losing my stuff– if it doesn’t hurt to lose something… it’s not for me.”