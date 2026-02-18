Kristen Bell to Voice Major Character in ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 4’

Kristen Bell is speeding into the cast of Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog 4, lending her voice to a fan-favorite character.

Ben Schwartz, the voice of Sonic, rushed over to Instagram to make the announcement.

“WE HAVE OUR AMY ROSE!!! And I could not be more excited!!! Please welcome the incredible @kristenanniebell to the @sonicmovie family!!! 💙” Schwartz wrote in the Feb. 18 post alongside a fun snapshot of him and Bell together, holding plastic toys of their characters.

Of course, fans of the film franchise will remember that Amy Rose, Sonic’s cheerful, bubbly hedgehog ally, made a sneaky end credits cameo in the last installment.

Meanwhile, Bell and Schwartz are both alums of Parks and Recreation, having both played recurring characters on the beloved sitcom. Plus, Bell has plenty of voice acting experience. lending her voice to Anna in the Frozen animated films (AND the infamous behind-the-scenes Gossip Girl blog…).

‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Fans Sound Off on Kristen Bell Landing the Part of Amy Rose

Sonic fans sped into the comments section faster than the blue blur himself, buzzing with excitement over Bell joining the next installment of the franchise.

“Our Sonic-obsessed 6-year-old daughter just did 10 cartwheels around the house to celebrate. ‘Anna is gonna be Amy?!??'” one top comment read. “AMY FANS ITS OUR TIME,” another excited fan added. “I’m looking forward to hearing her voice Amy!” yet another fan chimed in.

According to IMDb, Bell recently reprised her role in the second season of the Emmy-nominated Netflix hit Nobody Wants This, starring alongside Adam Brody. She also serves as an executive producer on the series. Her recent credits include leading roles in the Amazon Prime comedy film The People We Hate at the Wedding, with Allison Janney and Ben Platt, and Netflix’s parody comedy The Woman in the House.