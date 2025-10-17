Krispy Kreme’s Halloween Deals Are Scaring Up Fun the Next Two Weekends

Spooky season is officially upon us, and Krispy Kreme is, once again, ready to sweeten the scares with its returning limited-time Halloween promotion.

It’s all true, boils and ghouls. Krispy Kreme announced in a recent press release that its Scary Sharies promotion will return for two weekends this October.

Just like every year, you can snag a dozen Original Glazed donuts for only $2 when you buy any dozen at full price. A spooky sweet deal for just a little dough…

However, ghosts and goblins should remember the Scary Sharies promotion is only valid from October 17-19 and October 24-26. Krispy Kreme also confirmed it’s limited to one dozen $2 Glazed donuts per customer.

To unlock this ghostly good Halloween deal, just whisper the secret incantation, “Scary Good,” to your Krispy Kreme counter staff. If you’re conjuring up your order online or through the app, simply type in the magic words: SCARYGOOD.

How to Score a Free Krispy Kreme Donut on Halloween…

Krispy Kreme is also dishing out free donuts this Halloween. Just wear a costume to any participating store on October 25 and/or October 31, and an Original Glazed or Classic Ring Doughnut is all yours. No tricks, just treats.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the bakery chain unveiled its fang-tastic new Trick or Treat! Collection—a frightfully delicious lineup of themed goodies to satisfy all your spooky season cravings.

Image via Krispy Kreme

First up, the Candy Bag Doughnut: a Krispy Kreme Glazed Donut piled high with chocolate buttercream, a caramel swirl, and a handful of mini candies—trick-or-treat in donut form!

Next, the Cookies & Skreme House Doughnut: this one’s stuffed with Cookies & Kreme filling and topped with chocolate cookie crumbles, purple buttercream, and a spooky haunted house decoration.

The Jack-O-Lantern Doughnut is here to light up your taste buds with orange buttercream icing, a grinning Jack-O-Lantern face, and a green icing stem.

And finally, the Spooky Sprinkle Doughnut: our classic Original Glazed Donut gets a Halloween makeover with green icing and festive sprinkles.

Get them, kiddies… before they vanish into the night!