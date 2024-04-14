Kris Jenner’s Sister Karen Houghton’s Cause of Death Revealed

Weeks after Kris Jenner announced the shocking passing of her younger sister Karen Houghton, the cause of the death has been revealed.

According to the death certificate obtained by TMZ, Houghton died of cardiac arrest and sudden cardiac arrhythmia. Type 2 diabetes was also listed as a secondary underlying cause.

The documents further pointed out that Kris Jenner’s youngest sibling had bipolar disorder. She was cremated days after her March 19 passing. She was 65 years old at the time of death.

The media outlet further reported that fire and rescue officials attempted lifesaving measures on Houghton at her home in San Marcos, CA. Unfortunately, they were unable to revive her.

Jenner had penned a special tribute to Houghton, describing her as the sweetest, kindest, most sensitive person who was “vulnerable and so so funny.”

“She always felt grateful and thankful for her life and treasured her family and friends and especially her beautiful daughter,” Jenner added. “She holds such a huge part of my heart and I cherish every single memory we have together.”

Sources Say Kris Jenner and Karen Houghton Had an Up and Down Relationship Over the Years

Insiders close to Kris Jenner told TMZ that the reality TV star was “extremely upset” by the loss of her sister. The siblings had ups and downs over the years, including Houghton stating in 2014 that her older sister’s TV fame had changed her.

Houghton told RadarOnline that Kris Jenner wasn’t supporting her family, despite her fame and success. “I think she could do a lot more for her family,” Karen stated at the time. “My mom could have anything she wanted, considering if I had three Bentley, Mercedes cars, clothing lines.”

Houghton did admit that her sister had bought her a Mercedes, so she did “something” for her. “But when you express a loving family and family values and a close family and my moms to live in La Jolla, buy her a condo Kris!” she declared. “I don’t understand her. I never will. It’s just her personality.”

Houghton also criticized Kris Jenner’s relationship with ex-husband Bruce (who is now Caitlyn Jenner). She blamed her older sister for the breakup.

“Bruce left,” Houghton stated. “He walked out on her, and I think he’s not coming back. He doesn’t take the yelling anymore. I think she’s got issues right now because Bruce left her. Kris is alone, she’s not dating. She’s not the type to run around.”