Kris Jenner’s Sister, Karen Houghton, Dies at 65

Sharing some details about her personal life, Kris Jenner announced that her sister, Karen Houghton, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 65.

In her latest post, the Kardashians star revealed more details about her sister’s passing. “It is with the heaviest heart and deepest sadness that I share that my sister Karen passed away yesterday unexpectedly. My heart aches for my mom MJ and my niece Natalie and I pray that God guides us all through this difficult time.”

Kris Jenner then stated her younger sister was beautiful inside and out. “ She was the sweetest, kindest, the most sensitive and vulnerable and so so funny. She always felt grateful and thankful for her life and treasured her family and friends and especially her beautiful daughter. She holds such a huge part of my heart and I cherish every single memory we have together.”

The reality TV icon then said her sibling’s sudden passing is a reminder that life is so short and precious. “Tomorrow is never promised,” she added. “We must tell those we cherish how much we love them. I love you my beautiful sister.”

Followers quickly took to the post to share their support for Jenner. “I’m so sorry,” one follower wrote. “I’m wrapping my heart around you and praying for God to wrap your heart up in His heavenly hope, comfort and love.”

Another follower added, “Sending prayers and love to you, MJ, Natalie, and your whole family. May all the cherished memories comfort you all at this sad time…. We love you.”

Karen is notably Kris Jenner’s only sister. The reality TV star also has a half-brother, Steve Shannon, through her mother’s marriage to businessman Harry Shannon.

Kris Jenner Recently Celebrated Her Son Rob’s 37th Birthday

Days before her sister Karen passed away, Kris Jenner took to Instagram to celebrate her son, Rob, as he turned 37.

“Happy birthday to my wonderful, amazing son Rob!!!” she gushed in the post, which featured a series of throwback snaps. “You are the most incredible son a mother could ever ask for and one of the most loving, generous, kind, caring men I’ve ever known.”

Jenner then wrote that Rob will never know how much of her heart he holds. “You are not only an amazing son but the world’s best daddy to Dream, and she loves you so much!!!! It is such a joy to see you grow as a father with every year that goes by, and I hope you know how proud I am of you every single day.”

Kris Jenner went on to add that she is so blessed to have him in her life.

Rob Kardashian is rarely seen in public these days. He stepped away from Keeping Up With the Kardashians during the show’s 13th season.