Kris Jenner Reveals the ‘Only’ Real Body Part on Her Face Following Facelift

Following her noticeable facelift, Kris Jenner revealed the “only” real body part left on her face.

Videos by Suggest

The famous momager spoke about the cosmetic procedure during the latest episode of The Kardashians. She was in Paris with her daughter, Kim Kardashian, when the duo started talking about the facelift.

Jenner joked that her nose is “probably the only thing” on her face that’s “real.”

Kardashian then said that her teeth are real. “Never had a veneer, baby,” she declared.

Kardashian also joked that she asks her daughter to “bend over,” seemingly referring to public speculation that she’s had work done on her behind.

Kris Jenner made headlines for her facelift while attending Lauren Sánchez Bezos’ bachelor party in Paris last spring.

It was later confirmed that the 70-year-old’s cosmetic procedure was done by famed plastic surgeon Dr. Steven Levin in New York City.

Kris Jenner First Spoke About the Facelift During an Interview with Vogue Arabia

The reality TV star first spoke about the procedure during a late summer interview with Vogue Arabia.

“I had a facelift about 15 years ago, so it was time for a refresh,” she explained. “I decided to do this facelift because I want to be the best version of myself, and that makes me happy.”

Speaking about her aging outlook, Jenner pointed out, “Just because you get older, it doesn’t mean you should give up on yourself. If you feel comfortable in your skin and you want to age gracefully – meaning you don’t want to do anything – then don’t do anything. But for me, this is aging gracefully. It’s my version.”

The famous momager noted she wanted to speak out about her facelift because she felt it could be “very inspirational” to others who are not feeling so great about themselves.

“Even when I had my hip replacement, we filmed it. I have the conviction that sharing these things can be helpful,” she continued.

Jenner then added that her youngest daughter, Kylie, went with her for the facelift while Kim was on FaceTime “at all times.”