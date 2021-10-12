Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Having Double Wedding With Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly?

Are Kourtney Kardashian and Meghan Fox taking their friendship to the next level by planning a double wedding together? According to a report from one magazine, that’s exactly what’s happening, and boyfriends Travis Barker and Machine Gun Kelly (real name Colson Baker) are completely on board. Gossip Cop investigates.

Is A Double Wedding In The Works For Kourtney Kardashian And Meghan Fox?

According to OK!, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are having a double wedding with Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. An insider close to the celebrities says the two couples “are keeping it hush-hush for now. But they decided that it would be fun to get married around the same time.” Apparently, all parties are excited about the prospect of a double wedding, as Kelly and Barker are “super close” after working together.

Not only are the couples planning a joint wedding, but Fox and Kardashian also want coordinating wedding dresses. “They haven’t settled on anything,” the insider admits before adding, “but they’re into the idea of wearing coordinated gowns by the same designer.” According to the magazine, A-listers like Justin Bieber and Ellen DeGeneres are among the 250 people on the guestlist. Although the idea of a double wedding may come as a shock to some, to insiders, it’s “hardly a surprise their weddings would be a package deal!”

When Is This Double Wedding Happening?

So is OK!’s narrative accurate when it claims Kardashian, Barker, Fox, and Baker are having a joint wedding celebration? At Gossip Cop, we’re not buying it. Yes, both couples have no problem with public displays of affection, and everyone is clearly passionate about their respective partners. However, the tabloid appears to be making some pretty wild assumptions, with the only evidence coming from an unnamed insider. Also, we know better than to trust wedding rumors from this magazine.

Other Inaccurate Wedding Rumors

OK! clearly has no problem reporting about false wedding rumors regarding the Kardashian family. For example, last summer, the outlet claimed Kris Jenner was planning a triple wedding for Kylie, Kourtney, and Khloé Kardashian. The report said Jenner would make as much as $100 million from televising the event. The story was completely fabricated, as Gossip Cop previously noted. Obviously, no wedding took place, and none of the three are married currently.

A couple of years ago, the same tabloid said Kris Jenner was having a $2 million wedding with boyfriend Corey Gamble. However, Jenner said that she’s already had a big wedding and didn’t want to go through that again, which completely contradicted the narrative. Therefore, Gossip Cop is trusting Jenner’s word over that of a tabloid. Looking back, it’s clear whose reporting was more accurate.