Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Get Engaged With $1 Million Ring! [See The Pics]

Travis Barker asked Kourtney Kardashian to marry him yesterday in an elaborate and romantic ceremony that includes what one expert describes as a million-dollar ring. It was a family affair, with the two being joined by their kids and other relatives for a dinner after the private moment on the beach.

Over The Top?

Kourtney Kardashian broke the news herself with an Instagram post last night of the incredible moment. On a beach, surrounded by thousands of roses and dozens of candles, she said “I do” to Travis Barker. The two have been dating since at least January when they went public. “Public” is also part of “PDA” which the couple has never been shy about either. It’s been clear since the very beginning that there is a lot of passion in the relationship as they’ve been spotted many times throughout the year putting on very steamy displays of affection.

A Deeper Connection

It hasn’t just been make-out sessions and sizzling photos, however. Not only have they been spotted on multiple occasions out and about with both their kids, but Kardashian also recently convinced Barker to fly in a plane for the first time since a crash nearly killed him in 2008. The crash took the life of four other people on the plane, with only Barker and his bandmate DJ AM surviving. Sadly, DJ AM would overdose and die about a year later.

Travis Barker didn’t fly again for 12 years, until earlier this year when he boarded a private jet for Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with Kardashian. The duo has flown multiple times since, with Barker marking one occasion with a photo of the couple kissing in front of a jet and the caption “With you anything is possible.”

The Elaborate Engagement

After making things official and with Kardashian bejeweled in what The Diamond Pro Mike Fried describes as an “enormous oval cut diamond engagement ring” that “looks to be larger than 15 carats in a pave or hidden halo setting.” Fried estimates the ring is worth $1 million. It’s quite the stunner!

Kourtney’s sister Kim Kardashian provided fans with the best view of the ring in a post on her own Instagram Stories. In the short video, Barker and Kourtney are, of course, smooching, while Kim zooms in on the ring on Kourtney’s finger. The huge ring is impressive!