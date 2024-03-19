Konstantin Koltsov, Ex-NHL Player and Boyfriend of Tennis Star Aryna Sabalenka, Dead at 42

Konstantin Koltsov, a retired Belarusian hockey player and partner of tennis player Aryna Sabalenka, has tragically died by apparent suicide. Koltsov was only 42 years old.

“According to investigators on Monday, March 18, 2024, at approximately 12:39 a.m., Bal Harbour Police and Fire Rescue were dispatched to the St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort, 9703 Collins Avenue,” the Miami-Dade Police Department said via CNN.

“The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau, responded and has taken over the investigation of the apparent suicide of Mr. Konstantin Koltsov,” they added. “No foul play is suspected.”

Koltsov represented Belarus at the Winter Olympics in 2002 and 2010. Of course, he showcased his talent during three seasons in the NHL with the Pittsburgh Penguins from 2003 to 2006. He served as a coach for Salavat Yulaev, the team where he had played and secured their inaugural Russian championship in 2008.

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Fans Take to Social Media to Mourn the Loss of Konstantin Koltsov

“It is with deep sorrow that we inform you that the coach of Salavat Yulaev, Konstantin Koltsov, passed away,” Salavat Yulaev said in a statement. “He was a strong and cheerful person, he was loved and respected by players, colleagues, fans. Konstantin Evgenievich forever written himself in the history of our club.”

Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Penguins took to X (formerly Twitter) to pay tribute to Koltsov. “The Penguins extended their deepest condolences to the family and friends of former Penguins forward, Konstantin Koltsov,” they wrote.

Koltsov played professional hockey for nearly two decades. He entered the NHL draft in 1999 and joined the Pittsburgh Penguins for three seasons. During his time with the team, he participated in 144 NHL games. He went on to compete in the Kontinental Hockey League from 2008 to 2016, ultimately announcing his retirement from the sport in November 2016.

Hockey fans took to social media to mourn the loss of Konstantin Koltsov. “RIP Koltzy… thought he was the fastest skater I ever saw when I was a kid,” one X User wrote. “Man, that dude could skate like the wind when he was here. RIP,” another fan echoed.

Koltsov also accompanied Sabalenka to tennis tournaments worldwide. Earlier this year, she secured her second grand slam title at the Australian Open. Koltsov is said to have three children from a prior relationship: his sons are named Daniel, Alexander, and Stefan.