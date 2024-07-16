Kobe Bryant’s Dad, Former NBA Star Joe Bryant, Dead at 69

Joe Bryant, father of the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant and a former basketball star himself, has passed away at the age of 69.

The elder Bryant recently suffered a massive stroke, according to La Salle University head coach Fran Dunphy, per the Philadelphia Inquirer. Joe was a former basketball player at La Salle and Bartram High School before going on to play several seasons in the NBA.

“We are saddened to announce the passing of La Salle basketball great Joe Bryant,” La Salle later wrote on X.

“Joe played for the Explorers from 1973-75 and was a member of our coaching staff from 1993-96. He was a beloved member of the Explorer family and will be dearly missed.”

Joe Bryant, former NBA player and father of Kobe Bryant, has passed away at the age of 69, per @PhillyInquirer pic.twitter.com/shNzzUg9JO — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) July 16, 2024

After graduating from La Salle, Joe was selected in the first round of the NBA draft by the Golden State Warriors in 1975. However, he never played for the California team, as they sold his rights to his hometown Philadelphia 76ers just four months after the draft.

Joe spent eight seasons in the NBA, playing for the 76ers, the San Diego Clippers, and the Houston Rockets. He then continued his career overseas in Italy and France.

When Kobe was 13, the Bryant family returned to the U.S., settling in the Philadelphia area. There, Kobe embarked on his nationally recognized high school basketball career at Lower Merion.

The basketball community has lost a Legend. Our hearts are with the family, friends and fans of Joe "Jellybean" Bryant.#LegendsForever pic.twitter.com/RNTZO6iknf — NBA Alumni 🏀 (@NBAalumni) July 16, 2024

After his playing career, Joe Bryant transitioned to coaching basketball both internationally and domestically. His experience also includes a one-year tenure as the head coach of the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks.

In January 2020, Joe’s son, Kobe Bryant, and his granddaughter Gianna tragically lost their lives in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. Kobe was 41 years old, and Gianna was only 13. In addition to Kobe, Joe and his wife Pam Bryant have two daughters, Sharia and Shaya.

Fans Flood Social Media to Pay Tribute to Joe Bryant

NBA fans flooded social media paying tribute to Joe Bryant, many hoping he was reunited with Kobe in a better place.

“RIP. At least you are with Kobe and Gianna now,” one fan wrote on X. “Hope they hug in heaven . Rip Joe,” a second fan added.

Other fans fondly remembered Joe dunking on NBA Lakers superstar, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Never forget when he dunked on Kareem! Rest in Peace Joe “JellyBean” Bryant pic.twitter.com/2bYj8dDofD — Jeremy Kamali (@jeremykamali) July 16, 2024

However, one X denizen and NBA fan summed it up succinctly.

“Joe Bryant was an underrated hooper RIP. Kobe learnt from the best,” the fan wrote.