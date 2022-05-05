KitchenAid’s Newest Mixer Attachment Arrived Just In Time For Summer

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

KitchenAid’s stand mixer has a cult following, and it’s easy to see why. These versatile appliances and their extra attachments can be used for a wide variety of foods, from baked goods to pasta to ground meat.

The brand’s newest attachment is quickly becoming a fan favorite just in time for summer. What could possibly make a KitchenAid stand mixer even better? That’s easy—a shave ice attachment.

Just In Time For Summer

(KitchenAid)

Shave ice is a tasty frozen treat traditionally made by shaving large blocks of ice. The new Shave Ice Attachment from KitchenAid allows you to create snow-like shaved ice to elevate a variety of desserts and drinks.

Unlike a hard, crunchy snow cone, shave ice has a light and fluffy texture. And the customization options offered by the Shave Ice Attachment are absolutely endless. Freeze water, juice, coffee, or milk to create delicious drinks, desserts, and more. You can easily customize your ice creation with syrups, sauces, and toppings.

(Hawaiian Shaved Ice Store)

Stick with family-friendly treats, or keep it 21+ with a refreshing White Claw slushie perfect for warm weather. Ina Garten’s go-to margarita recipe tastes great over a tall cup of shave ice, too. And if you can get your hands on a 12-pack of Nectar Hard Seltzer, their Asian-inspired flavors are the perfect addition to an adult shave ice treat.

What’s In The Box?

(KitchenAid)

When you order a Shave Ice Attachment for your KitchenAid stand mixer, you will receive the KSMSIA model that includes the following:

(1) Shave ice attachment

(1) Fine blade

(1) Coarse blade

(4) Plastic ice molds

(4) Lids

The four plastic ice molds allow you to freeze water, juice, or milk so that you can stock up for sudden cravings. (Read: there will be many.) All parts that directly contact food are dishwasher safe and easy to clean. While the upper housing is not dishwasher safe, it’s incredibly easy to clean by hand.

This amazing attachment is available for $99.99. Considering how many recipes this high-quality attachment can create, this investment is definitely worth it.

The Reviews Speak For Themselves

The reviews that have already come in for the KitchenAid Shave Ice Attachment prove that it’s a must-have for your kitchen (especially in the summertime).

“Shaved Ice Attachment works great! Easy, fast & excellent quality of shaved ice,” one happy customer shared. “I made a container full of ‘ice pucks’ (using the 4 ice containers that come with the attachment) because we had the entire family here. Everyone thought it was as good as the big commercial shaved ice machines.”

Another satisfied customer writes, “This is a great gadget, and gives my family a healthier dessert alternative to heavy ice cream. Now I can make flavored shave ice with fruit, coffee, Filipino halo halo or Korean bingsu, so many options. I’m looking forward to summer so I can experiment with more flavors. Easy to use and store, very trusted brand.”

A Filipino Halo-halo dessert. (Kim David/Shutterstock.com)

A third reviewer shared that the Shave Ice Attachment was “very cool” and “way better than the classic Snoopy snow cone makers.” From personal experience, I can say the old Peanuts ice makers might have been cute to look at, but they were hard to use and didn’t produce good ice. That comment really hit home, and just a few seconds later, I clicked “add to cart.”

I’m excited to take my summer recipes to the next level with KitchenAid’s newest Shave Ice Attachment. As for the old Snoopy snow cone maker? Well, it’s enjoying its new, much more appropriate role as vintage summer decor.

More From Suggest