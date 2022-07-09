I Hate Unnecessary Kitchen Gadgets, But After Being Gifted This Tool, It Has Completely Changed My Meal Routine

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Selecting a kitchen appliance worthy of my tiny counter is a challenging task. ‌If they fail to live up to the test, they often end up in a lonely cabinet in an abyss of other useless bulky machines. ‌Here’s looking at you ice cream maker, deep fryer, and popcorn machine. ‌

Nowadays, there are countless kitchen gadgets and tools available, but space and money are both‌ ‌limited. So it seems silly to take that chance, especially since my oven, microwave, and stove can do a lot‌ ‌of‌ ‌the‌ ‌same‌ ‌things.

The days of buying unnecessary kitchen gadgets are over for me. But, one gift that I recently received proved that not all kitchen gadgets suck. In fact, they’re capable of changing your meal routine and being an absolute game-changer.

The Tool That Completely Changed Meal Time

Don’t be skeptical when people rave about air fryers! It’s honestly life-changing. Ninja Foodi captured my heart from the get-go because of its convenient air-fryer feature. ‌Although my oven can cook food, it does so at a turtle’s pace, so it can’t compete with the Ninja Foodi’s speed and the fact that it doesn’t need to preheat.

I‌ ‌use‌ ‌the‌ ‌Ninja‌ ‌Foodi‌ ‌to‌ ‌make‌ ‌weeknight‌ ‌favorites‌ ‌like‌ ‌roasted ‌potatoes ‌and reheated ‌pizza,‌ ‌and to cook ‌frozen‌ ‌fish‌ ‌sticks. ‌In comparison to my oven, the Ninja Foodi is so much better at crisping and reheating.

Although the 10-in-1 Ninja Foodi’s air fryer function is my favorite, it also has so many other impressive features, ten to be exact, hence its name. ‌One of its showstoppers is its pressure-cooking capability. It’s a feature I use all the time!

With Ninja’s Foodi pressure cooker, you can cook any cut of meat in a matter of minutes instead of hours as with a slow cooker. ‌What’s even better? ‌The meat is just as tender and juicy as it should be and melts in your mouth.

A Ninja Foodi can also help you whip up delicious cozy soups and stocks in minutes rather than hours over a hot stove. ‌Autumn is just around the corner, so this is a must-have.

Furthermore, this all-in-one kitchen appliance steams, makes yogurt, dehydrates, sears, sautés, bakes, roasts, broils, and keeps‌ ‌food‌ ‌warm. ‌

One Amazon reviewer says it best: “Just buy one already.” ‌I have to agree.

“I have waited to buy one of these for so long and I’m honestly mad at myself for putting it off. These make life so much easier,” they say.

‌In short, the Ninja Foodi can do it all and is one kitchen item that will never belong in the abyss of useless gadgets. It may even take over.

