This Simple But Genius Plastic Bag Organizer Fulfilled All My OCD-Filled Dreams

We all have that one (or two) over-filled kitchen drawer(s) that we avoid like the plague. My dreaded drawer is usually full of sandwich bags, aluminum foil, plastic wrap, and other random kitchen items. It can quickly become overwhelming, especially when you’re trying to get the kids out of the door in the morning.

It can also get messy quickly, leading to boxes getting pushed around and inadvertently lost. The smaller snack-sized boxes virtually disappear. (Even though they’re really just stuck in the back.)

And, of course, we then buy more bags and end up with a ridiculous amount of sandwich bags that won’t fit anywhere. But there are a few great organizational items we’ve rounded up to help even the messiest kitchen drawers.

Everything In Its Place

If you want to have everything in its place, there are a few options to help you have the kitchen of your dreams. And, of course, Amazon is the place with all of the options from which to choose. We love this plastic bag organizer, which will keep all your plastic bags neatly organized and separated.

The bamboo container easily allows you to store different sizes of bags. It has separate compartments for quart-size, gallon-size, sandwich, and snack bags. It easily fits in a large drawer, but it’s pretty enough to be mounted on a wall.

Another Amazon gem, these storage bag organizers come in four separate pieces so you can configure them however you like.

You can keep your regularly used sandwich and snack boxes on your countertops, while your less-used quart and gallon boxes can be easily stored away in a drawer.

Another great option is this three-in-one organizer.

This holds your parchment paper, aluminum foil, and plastic wrap all in one convenient container. It even has a slide cutter for all three compartments.

Or, you can get an organizer that will put all of the above in one container. This handy organizer will contain your aluminum foil, plastic wrap, and four sizes of plastic baggies.

We love when our kitchens are more organized. We’ve also shared refrigeration organization, under-the-sink organization tips, and ways to declutter the counter space in your kitchen.

Hopefully, with these tips, you’ll be well on your way to a more functional and manageable kitchen! It’s always easier when there’s a place for everything.

