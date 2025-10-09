kiss-legend-crashes-car-after-passing-out-behind-the-wheel

A KISS legend is currently recovering after he reportedly crashed his vehicle when he passed out behind the wheel.

TMZ reports that KISS frontman Gene Simmons’ SUV crashed into a parked car in Malibu after he lost consciousness while driving on Pacific Coast Highway. The incident occurred in the afternoon hours of Oct. 7.

After the accident, Simmons allegedly told responding law enforcement that he had passed out or fainted behind the wheel. His wife, Shannon, also shared with TMZ that after he passed out, his vehicle veered into incoming traffic and traveled across several lanes before hitting the parked vehicle.

Shannon further revealed Gene isn’t a fan of drinking water and was recently put on a new medication that dehydrated him. She believes that contributed to him losing consciousness.

The KISS bandmate was transported to a nearby hospital and has been discharged. He is now recovering at home.

No one was hurt in the accident.

KISS Co-Founder Ace Frehley Was Forced to Cancel Tour Due to Medical Issues Following a Recent Accident

Meanwhile, KISS co-founder Ace Frehley is experiencing medical issues after he was hospitalized following a fall. He was forced to cancel the remaining dates of his 2025 tour due to the situation.

“Due to some ongoing medical issues, Ace has made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of his 2025 dates,” Frehley’s team revealed earlier this week in an Instagram post.

Frehley was previously forced to cancel his Sept. 25 performance due to the fall, which occurred at his studio. He called the fall “minor,” but went to the hospital for precaution.

The KISS bandmate’s fans quickly took to the comment section of the Instagram post to show support.

“I’m sure God will heal you in the best possible way,” one fan wrote. “Space Ace! My prayers, my thoughts, and my heart are with you now.”

Another fan further showed support by writing, “Sorry you have to cancel, get well soon. I’d like to see you back. Thoughts and prayers are with you, space ace.”