‘King’ of Popular Renaissance Festival Found Dead: Police Investigating Passing of George Coulam

An investigation has been launched following the unexpected death of “King” George Coulam, the founder of the Texas Renaissance Festival.

According to The Houston Chronicle, Coulam was discovered at his Todd Mission, Texas home on Wednesday by law enforcement just before 9 a.m. local time. He was pronounced deceased on the scene by Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 Judge Mark Laughlin.

Hours later, the Texas Renaissance Festival organizers announced the grim news about its founder.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of George Coulam, founder of the Texas Renaissance Festival,” the announcement, which was posted on Facebook, reads. “For more than 50 years, he built a community that has become a cherished tradition for generations of performers, staff, and guests.”

The organizers further requested respect and privacy for Coulam’s family and his extended Texas Renaissance Festival family while they grieve.

The cause of Coulam’s death is currently under investigation. However, the Todd Mission Police Department stated there is no suspected danger to the public.

Along with founding the Texas Renaissance Festival in 1974, George Coulam was also the first and only mayor of Todd Mission from 1982 until May 8, 2025.

The city described Coulam as a “visionary leader” who transformed a remote area into a “cultural destination.”

“His visionary leadership led to the incorporation of Todd Mission in 1982,” the city pointed out. “Where he served as the first and only mayor until May 8, 2025, shaping our community’s unique identity.”

George Coulam Was Ordered to Sell The Texas Renaissance Festival Days Before His Death

Days before his death, George Coulam was ordered by a Grimes County judge to sell the Texas Renaissance Festival.

KHOU reported that the ruling was made after a group of prospective buyers sued Coulam and his companies in 2023. The prospective buyers claimed that Coulam agreed to sell the festival and adjacent properties for $60 million. However, he backed out of the deal after receiving the down payment and closing costs.

The judge ordered the sale to proceed and awarded the prospective buyers, RW Lands, Texas Stargate, and Royal Campground, $22 million in damages. They also received $1 million in legal fees.

The Texas Renaissance Festival issued a statement after the order was made. “The commitment will remain unchanged: to deliver a safe, vibrant, and memorable experience for the hundreds of thousands of guests who visit each year,” the post reads. “Festival operations are moving forward as planned for the 2025 season and beyond.”

The festival’s 2025 season will begin in mid-October and run for six weeks.