king-charles-hospitalization-revealed-by-buckingham-palace

King Charles III was briefly hospitalized on Thursday after experiencing temporary side effects related to his cancer treatment.

Charles, 76, has returned to Clarence House, where he is reportedly focusing on state papers and making calls from his study, per the BBC. Following medical advice, he has canceled his planned tour of Birmingham scheduled for Friday, March 28.

The king’s health has been closely monitored since early last year after he announced being diagnosed with an unspecified type of cancer.

The King had planned a visit to the city to attend four significant events. A Buckingham Palace spokesperson confirmed that Thursday’s meetings with three ambassadors were also impacted.

“Tomorrow, he was due to undertake four public engagements in Birmingham. [He] is greatly disappointed to be missing them on this occasion,” the palace’s statement explained, per the BBC.

“He very much hopes that they can be rescheduled in due course. [Charles] offers his deepest apologies to all those who had worked so hard to make the planned visit possible,” the palace continued.

The Palace did not disclose any additional details about the nature of his side effects.

The King was reportedly in good spirits on Thursday evening. He finished some work before having dinner with Queen Camilla.

On Thursday, the Queen attended a reception in Wembley, north London. The King made the brief visit to the hospital on his own.

King Charles Spotted in Public Following Hospitalization

Meanwhile, King Charles III greeted the public with a warm smile and wave on Friday as he departed his London residence, per the Associated Press. The monarch was spotted leaving Clarence House in the back of a black Audi.

Tourist Julian Mati said he was glad to see that Charles seemed in good health.

“We were horrified when we heard the news yesterday,” Mati told the AP. “We had come down to the palace today to take pictures but we never imagined we would see the king. To see him smiling and waving, it’s such a relief.”

Charles’ illness coincided with a cancer diagnosis for his daughter-in-law, Kate, the Princess of Wales. Kate, married to Prince William, the heir to the throne, took an extended six-month leave from public duties before resuming her role in late September.