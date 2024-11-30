king-charles-extends-olive-branch-to-prince-andrew-amid-nasty-royal-feud

King Charles has reportedly brokered peace with his younger brother, Prince Andrew, using the Holiday season to build a bridge.
Indeed, it seems the monarch has invited the troubled Duke of York to his upcoming Christmas extravaganza, according to The Mirror.
The king’s choice to invite Prince Andrew might surprise some, given their ongoing feud over the Royal Lodge, where Andrew lives.
Of course, the holiday party will be a royal family affair.
The Prince and Princess of Wales, along with their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—are among the royals expected to attend Charles’ festive event, per The Mirror.
Rumored invitations have also been extended to the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, along with their children, Lady Louise, aged 20, and James, the 16-year-old Earl of Wessex.
Sources revealed that Charles is firmly dedicated to maintaining family unity, particularly after the challenging year the royals experienced due to numerous health issues.
King Charles Reportedly Invited Andrew, But Not Another Royal Couple
That said, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were reportedly not invited to celebrate Christmas with the royals at Sandringham. Since losing taxpayer-funded security protection, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not been seen together in the UK since 2022.
Meanwhile, Charles, 76, was trying to move Andrew out of the large estate into a smaller property. Of course, Andrew, 64, refused to leave. Last month, Andrew was finally ready to vacate the Royal Lodge after Charles decided to stop supporting him financially.
However, the Prince found a way to stay in his beloved lavish residence. It was revealed that Andrew unexpectedly found a mystery financial backer at the last minute. This enabled him and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, to stay at their royal residence.
The ordeal reportedly left the monarch “fed up.” It led him to begin removing valuables from the property because of concerns over maintenance and security.
Yet, it seems a royal Christmas miracle is upon us as the royal brothers come together this holiday season.