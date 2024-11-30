king-charles-extends-olive-branch-to-prince-andrew-amid-nasty-royal-feud

King Charles has reportedly brokered peace with his younger brother, Prince Andrew, using the Holiday season to build a bridge.

Indeed, it seems the monarch has invited the troubled Duke of York to his upcoming Christmas extravaganza, according to The Mirror.

The king’s choice to invite Prince Andrew might surprise some, given their ongoing feud over the Royal Lodge, where Andrew lives.

King Charles has reportedly extended an invitation to Prince Andrew for his upcoming grand Christmas gathering next month. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Of course, the holiday party will be a royal family affair.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, along with their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—are among the royals expected to attend Charles’ festive event, per The Mirror.

Rumored invitations have also been extended to the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, along with their children, Lady Louise, aged 20, and James, the 16-year-old Earl of Wessex.

Prince Andrew has been butting heads with his brother regarding the Royal Lodge. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

Sources revealed that Charles is firmly dedicated to maintaining family unity, particularly after the challenging year the royals experienced due to numerous health issues.

King Charles Reportedly Invited Andrew, But Not Another Royal Couple

That said, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were reportedly not invited to celebrate Christmas with the royals at Sandringham. Since losing taxpayer-funded security protection, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not been seen together in the UK since 2022.

Meanwhile, Charles, 76, was trying to move Andrew out of the large estate into a smaller property. Of course, Andrew, 64, refused to leave. Last month, Andrew was finally ready to vacate the Royal Lodge after Charles decided to stop supporting him financially.

King Charles, pictured here with Andrew in 1975, seems determined to make amends. (Photo by Derek Hudson/Getty Images)

However, the Prince found a way to stay in his beloved lavish residence. It was revealed that Andrew unexpectedly found a mystery financial backer at the last minute. This enabled him and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, to stay at their royal residence.

The ordeal reportedly left the monarch “fed up.” It led him to begin removing valuables from the property because of concerns over maintenance and security.

Yet, it seems a royal Christmas miracle is upon us as the royal brothers come together this holiday season.