Kacey Musgraves’ UFO Encounter, Explained

Kacey Musgraves’ Instagram handle isn’t “@spaceykacey” for nothing. The country star and believer that the truth is out there recently took to the social media platform to share her own UFO sighting.

Videos by Suggest

The “Space Cowboy” singer claims the potential close encounter happened on Thursday during a flight from Fort Worth, Texas, to Nashville.

For 45 minutes, the 37-year-old said in an Instagram Stories video, she and her manager watched three glowing orbs at 50,000 feet trail their aircraft. The orbs reportedly arranged themselves in triangular patterns while changing color and size.

“We just had the craziest f—ing orb UFO experience,” Musgraves said in the post, sharing an admittedly blurry video of the event. “It was just hard to focus. They were far off, and it’s nighttime.”

UFO hunter Kacey Musgraves attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The plot thickened after landing. Her pilots confirmed they’d seen the orbs too, she said. “We’ve seen these every single night, and all the other pilots are seeing them, too, and nobody knows what they are,” one reportedly told her, according to newly christened UFOlogist Musgraves.

Why Kacey Musgraves’ UFO Investigation Ended Before It Began

However, the “Happy & Sad” singer’s big UFO investigation was over before it began.

Science writer and “UFO analyst” Mick West burst her celestial bubble soon after her public claims. He took to X, explaining the patterns in her video were simply satellite flares, writing: “The @KaceyMusgraves UFO sighting video has been identified by @flarkey as being 100% consistent with Starlink horizon flares.”

“Her plane was in the flare zone for the entire flight, and the flares appeared in the right position, moving and fading at the same speed as seen on the video. If she could share the exact time the video was recorded, then we could identify the exact satellites,” the thief of joy added.

However, Musgraves wasn’t quite ready to let her UFO sighting be explained away so effortlessly and with common sense.

“Hey, Mick, if you zoom way into the videos, you can also see a really clear angle of Bigfoot riding your mom,” she shot back.

Hey Mick if you zoom way into the videos you can also see a really clear angle of Bigfoot riding your mom https://t.co/MK21ckiZrP — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) April 11, 2026

West didn’t respond to Musgraves’s brutal takedown, but we’re already shipping this new-age Mulder and Scully. With the believer Musgraves and the skeptic West on the case, we’re sure to get to the bottom of all the UFOs, Bigfoot sightings, and paranormal mother-riding incidents the world has to offer.