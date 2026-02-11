King Charles’ Youngest Brother Prince Edward Speaks out About Latest Epstein File Revelations

Following the latest batch of documents from the Epstein files, King Charles’ youngest brother, Prince Edward, breaks the royal family’s silence about the situation.

While attending the World Governments Summit in Dubai earlier this month, Edward discussed the files. He stated that it was “really important to remember the victims” of Epstein.

“And who are the victims in all this? A lot of victims in all this,” Prince Edward stated, per The Independent.

King Charles and Prince Edward’s disgraced brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, and Andrew’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, were recently hit with another wave of criticism for their connection with the notorious human trafficker and abuser.

The former prince allegedly sent Epstein his family Christmas cards in 2011 and 2012. The pictures showed his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, in their early 20s.

Andrew’s emails were reportedly sent after Epstein was convicted of soliciting a minor for prostitution and soliciting prostitution. He had served only 13 months in prison for those convictions.

Andrew also allegedly sent the emails after claiming to have cut off communication with Epstein.

Meanwhile, Ferguson allegedly made vulgar comments about Princess Eugenie in her own email to Epstein. When asked by Epstein when she was heading to New York City, she reportedly wrote back, “Not sure yet. Just waiting for Eugenie to come back from a shagging weekend!!”

The email was sent just two days before Princess Eugenie celebrated her 20th birthday. She had been on a trip with her then-boyfriend, Jack Brooksbank.

King Charles Has Also Spoken Out About Andrew’s Involvement With Epstein

In a statement earlier this week, King Charles spoke out about Andrew’s involvement with Jeffrey Epstein.

“The king has made clear, in words and through unprecedented actions, his profound concern at allegations which continue to come to light in respect of Mr Mountbatten-Windsor’s conduct,” a Buckingham Palace spokesperson stated.

The King further shared in the statement, “While the specific claims in question are for Mr Mountbatten-Windsor to address, if we are approached by Thames Valley Police, we stand ready to support them as you would expect.”

“As was previously stated, their majesties’ thoughts and sympathies have been, and remain with, the victims of any and all forms of abuse,” the statement added.

King Charles previously stripped Andrew of all his royal titles, including prince, over his involvement with Epstein. He also evicted Andrew and Sarah from their longtime home, the Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park.