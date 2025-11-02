king-charles-strips-prince-andrew-of-all-royals-titles-and-eject-him-from-royal-lodge

King Charles III has officially stripped his brother, Prince Andrew, of all his royal titles, including “prince.” He will now go by Andrew Mountbatten Windsor

Along with stripping Andrew of all royal titles, the king is also ejecting him from the Royal Lodge, which has been his home for decades. The PBS reports that, effectively immediately, Andrew will be moving into “private accommodation.”

Andrew previously announced he was surrendering his use of the title Duke of York following new revelations about his friendship with infamous abuser Jeffrey Epstein and allegations by one of Epstein’s victims, Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

Although he denied all allegations made by Giuffre, Andrew paid millions in an out-of-court settlement in 2022 when she filed a civil lawsuit against him. Giuffre died by suicide earlier this year at the age of 41.

“In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the royal family,” he stated at the time.

“These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him,” the palace also shared. “Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse.”

UK Defense Secretary Says the Government Is ‘Working’ to Remove Ex-Prince Andrew’s Last Honorary Military Title

Meanwhile, at the King’s request, the UK government is working to remove ex-Prince Andrew’s last honorary military title.

The BBC reported that John Healey said King Charles had “indicated” he wished to strip his younger brother of the honorary title. Although he was stripped of his prince title, Andrew has retained his rank as a Vice Admiral in the Royal Navy. He gave up his other military positions in 2022.

“This is a move that’s right,” Healey stated. “It’s a move the King has indicated we should take, and we’re working on that at the moment.”

Royal author and journalist Valentine Low also stated to the BBC that this latest move will be a “blow” to Andrew.

“Royals, and particularly Andrew, are very proud and determined to hang onto military titles,” he pointed out. “It seems the King is intent on taking absolutely everything away from his brother. It’s a flinty-eyed ruthlessness he’s displaying.”