King Charles ‘Desperately Shocked’ After ‘Tragic Incident’

Following the shocking crash of Air India Flight 171, King Charles revealed he was “desperately shocked” about the tragic incident.

In a recent Instagram post, King Charles spoke out about the incident that left all but one passenger dead.

“My wife and I have been desperately shocked by the terrible events in Ahmedabad,” he wrote. “Our special prayers and deepest possible sympathy are with the families and friends of all those affected by this appalling, tragic incident across so many nations, as they await news of their loved ones.”

“He then stated, “I would like to pay a particular tribute to the heroic efforts of the emergency services and all those providing help and support at this most heartbreaking and traumatic time.”

Crews work to clean up Air India Flight 171. Photo by Basit Zargar/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

Air India flight 171 was heading to London Gatwick Airport from Ahmedabad Airport on Jun. 12. The aircraft crashed into the hostel block of B.J. Medical College in the Meghaninagar neighborhood of Ahmedabad as it was taking off.

The flight was carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew members. Of the 242 people on board, only a single passenger, British citizen Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, survived. He was traveling with his cousin Ajay, who perished in the crash. It remains unclear how Ramesh survived the crash. He was in seat 11A on the flight.

The Plane Crash’s Sole Survivor Speaks Out

While recovering at the hospital, Ramesh revealed he didn’t know how he survived the plane crash.

“I don’t know how I managed to escape, he said, per CNN. He also said he saw other passengers die in front of him. “For some time, I thought I was also going to die. But when I opened my eyes, I realized I was alive, and I tried to unbuckle myself from the seat and escape from where I could.”

Ramesh’s doctor stated that his condition was “not very critical” following the crash.

“He has some blood in the images, but he’s not very badly injured,” the doctor said. “He is very comfortable and under strict observation, no issues.”

CNN safety analyst and former US Federal Aviation Administration safety inspector David Soucie also said he was surprised that Ramesh survived. He pointed out that Ramesh’s seat was “right where the spa of the wing would go under.

“It would be a solid place for the aircraft to hit the ground,” Soucie said. “But as far as survivability above it, that is incredibly surprising.”

Shivani Raja, member of parliament for Leicester East, said it was a miracle that Ramesh survived. “It’s nothing short of a miracle. I have reached out to the family, and I’m choosing to respect their privacy at this time. But as you may have picked up.. one of his brothers was also on that flight who sadly didn’t survive.”