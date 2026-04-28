offset-just-got-sued-amidst-shooting-recovery

As he continues to recover after being shot in Miami earlier this month, Offset is slapped with a lawsuit.

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According to TMZ, the famed rapper is being sued by music producer Chare Dalton Rose, aka ChaseTheMoney, for allegedly using music without giving credit.

In the filing, ChaseTheMoney alleges Offset used his song “Worth It” for his solo album, Set It Off. Although the producer said he worked on the song with the rapper, the duo did not reach an agreement on compensation and the transfer of rights. He now wants Offset to pay him for the song.

This isn’t the first time ChaseTheMoney and Offset have had a legal disagreement.

In 2025, the rapper sued ChaseTheMoney over a prior deal for “Worth It.” Offset’s team claimed they worked out a deal with the producer to pay $20,000 plus 4% royalties, which would be split between him and his co-producer.

However, three months after the album’s 2023 release, Offset stated that his team was approached by ChaseTheMoney with new terms regarding the agreement. The producer wanted five times the originally agreed-upon amount.

Through his lawsuit, Offset requested that the court declare the original valid and enforceable. The case remains ongoing.

The FBI Is Now Investigating the Shooting Incident

Meanwhile, the FBI has announced agents are still searching for the suspects who were part of the “large group” who ambushed Offset outside the Seminole Hard Rock in Hollywood earlier this month.

Officials believe the group’s goal was to rob the rapper.

Offset was shot once in the leg during the ordeal. The suspects then fled the scene in two SUVs, driving in opposite directions. One vehicle went towards Hollywood while the other headed to Miami.

Fellow rapper Lil Tjay, whose real name is Tione Jayden Merritt, has been arrested. He was suspected of involvement in the incident.

“Lil Tjay has not been shot, nor has Lil Tjay been charged with any shooting. Any reporting to the contrary is false,” Merritt’s attorney, Dawn M. Florio, stated on Instagram. “We encourage people to consult trusted news sources, and to verify the accuracy of any reporting, before reflexively sharing or repeating baseless rumors.”

Although he was still recovering, Offset continued on with his music commitments. He performed at the University of Arkansas days after the shooting.