homeowner-fights-off-robber-with-frying-pan-in-crazy-security-video

A Chicago homeowner served up some justice by fending off a would-be robber with the first weapon he could find: his trusty frying pan.

Jason Williams was on his way home to Logan Square last Thursday, just after 3 p.m. when his security app alerted him to a home invasion.

“Came in the house, I looked if there was an available weapon,” Williams recalled to ABC 7 Chicago. “There was a frying pan lying there, so I grabbed the frying pan, and at the same time the burglar came downstairs.”

He added, “At this point, it was fight or flight, and I would rather do the fighting.”

The entire chase was recorded by Williams’ surveillance camera, capturing the incident from outside.

Here is the video of the burglar being caught: got some good licks inside and the back. Keystone cops theme should be added for laughs. I’m ok. Guys gonna have a headache tomorrow and was taken away by the ambulance. pic.twitter.com/ry1hr89A54 — Jason Williams (@Bashido) June 20, 2024

The man tries to escape by running around the back, but eventually, he has to return and exit through the front. In the meantime, Jason manages to land a few solid hits before the man can open the gate and flee.

At this point, the police arrived just in time. Williams instructed them to apprehend the man, and they did. The officers chased him down, and Jason later shared a photo of them cuffing the individual and seating him on the street. Another photo showed the man receiving medical treatment, likely due to the injuries sustained from the frying pan.

The suspect has reportedly been taken into custody, but it’s unclear if any charges have been filed yet.

The alleged robber receives medical treatment following being bludgeoned by a frying pan. (Image via Twitter / @bashido)

Of course, denizens of the internet had those on the wild “Keystone Cops” chase involving the robber and a frying pan-armed defender.

“Damn you can hear those licks,” one X user marveled. “The old cast iron frying pan. They do come in use,” a second viewer quipped. “This is hilarious – and a little scary! Is that the sound of a frying pan hitting a skull?” another X user wondered.

Meanwhile, another X user suggested that Williams should consider putting his slow-acting pooch out to pasture. “I know it will be hard but you must fire your dog,” they joked.

However, Williams was quick to defend his furry best friend. “In defense of the dog. He was upstairs. The house is big and I was the one who encountered him. He got in upstairs, “Williams explained.

Regardless, Williams seems to have taken the drama in stride. He recently posted an image of himself frying up some dinner with his favorite home defense tool…