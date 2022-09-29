A Review Of Kind Science’s Full Line Of Products From An Over-50 Editor

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Of the 40 million tons of plastic waste generated in the U.S. in 2021, only between 5% to 6% (about two million tons) was recycled, according to EcoWatch. Sadly, that’s down from 8% in 2020.

In an effort not to be part of the problem, Kind Science uses light, easily-recyclable materials to create its line of skin care products, which promise to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and increase hydration.

Elle Degeneres teamed up with Victoria Jackson, an expert and beauty authority with more than 30 years in the business, to develop an easy-to-use system that works for all skin types.

“It’s not about ‘anti-aging’ because I think aging is a good thing,” Degeneres says. And since she is also passionate about protecting animals, so is the brand. The products are never tested on our furry friends (nor non-furry ones for that matter).

She calls the brand’s approach “age positive,” and I’m here for that so I was pretty excited to give the system a try. I tested the full line of Kind Science products—it’s the first time I’ve used a one-brand system from start to finish so I was excited about the complete experience.

(Kristen Philipkoski)

First Impressions

I was surprised by how light my box was when it arrived, and also how light the individual bottles were. I couldn’t wait to dig in and give the 7-step routine a try.

Not only is the packaging light, but so are the formulas. The kind folks at Kind Science say they strategically combine technology, powerful plants, and patented peptides to achieve light yet effective formulations. The products contain no parabens, toxins, harsh chemicals, dyes, or fragrances.

On a purely superficial level, I love the look of the packaging. The blue hue matches my Foreo Bear, and the faux-wood lids lend an earthy vibe.

The Gentle Cleanser is light but creamy with little to no detectable scent. My 10-year-old daughter said I looked like Santa after I massaged it into my face. I had been wearing a full face of makeup, and I was admittedly surprised that the cleanser easily removed all of it, including mascara. And it rinsed off easily.

The instructions recommend gently massaging in this product for 15-20 seconds, and leaving it on for up to three minutes for an “extra punch of exfoliation,” so I went ahead and did that. As I’ve mentioned, I love a good exfoliant, so I enjoyed this step quite a bit. The grains were less scratchy than others I’ve tried, but rough enough that it still felt like it was doing the job.

This product comes in a sturdy glass bottle. After drying my face completely, I applied two pumps to my fingertips, which was plenty to cover my entire face and neck. It was slightly creamy but also very light. It has almost a matte finish, which I found to be quite lovely.

This was the creamiest product of the bunch so far, and like the others, I could not detect a scent. It comes in a pot, so I dabbed two of my fingertips and got enough product to cover my face. It had a silky finish, and it didn’t feel heavy on my face. I was starting to feel pretty pampered.

I have been an eye cream fanatic since long before I had any signs of crow’s feet, which if you do the math means I’ve been using eye cream for a good 30 years! I like a dense eye cream, and this one fit the bill. Again, no scent, and although it was the thickest product of the bunch, it did not feel heavy once applied to my skin.

Ah, the neck. It’s hard not to feel bad about your neck after the age of 50, as Nora Ephron so eloquently (and hilariously) chronicled. So although I remain skeptical that a product can specifically address the skin on your neck, it feels good to have a lotion dedicated to this area. This one felt similar to the hydration cream: The formulation is rich but feels light on the skin, and has a silky finish.

At this point, I was feeling positively glowing and could not imagine applying yet another product to my face. My skin didn’t feel at all greasy or slick, but still. I had just applied six products—what would happen when I placed an oil of all things on top of it all?

But somehow it felt like the perfect finish to this lavish process. The oil is not heavy, and three drops rubbed between my palms and then pressed into my skin absorbed fully in about 10 seconds. I felt like a princess as I laid my head on my pillow (until I woke up at 2 am with menopause-induced insomnia, but that’s another story).

Results

My immediate results were clean, glowing, fresh-feeling skin. In a 12-week clinical study using Firming Serum and Hydration Cream, 94% of subjects saw visibly fewer wrinkles, 91% showed a noticeable increase in elasticity, 97% experienced improved smoothness and suppleness, and 100% noticed an improvement in hydration.

Tips

If you are considering adopting a daily skincare routine that approaches skin fitness from all angles, I would recommend trying one of Kind Science’s kits, either the Deluxe Full-Size Kit or the Starter Full-Size Kit.

And if you’re not into the products, Kind Science offers a 30-day risk-free money-back guarantee on your first Join + Save subscription order, and a 30-day money-back guarantee (not including shipping and handling) on all other orders.

Also a quick note on recycling: The packing information includes detailed instructions on how to recycle each bottle. But the materials might not be recyclable in your area, so you may want to check your local recycling facilities to verify that.

More From Suggest