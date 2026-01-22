Kim Kardashian Speaks About ‘Super Talented’ Taylor Swift Nearly a Decade After ‘Famous’ Scandal

Nearly a decade after she and her ex-husband, Kanya West, were embroiled in an infamous public feud with Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian shares nothing but praise for the music legend.

Videos by Suggest

While appearing on her sister Khloé Kardashian’s podcast, Khloé in Wonder Land on Wednesday, the reality TV queen made a rare comment about Swift.

“Do you think people would be surprised that you listen to Taylor Swift?” Khloé asked.

To which Kim replied, “I think I’ve said it.”

After her sister said she believed people would be surprised, Kim Kardashian stated she has “some” of Taylor Swift’s older songs on her playlist.

“I’ve always thought she’s like a super talented, great artist,” Kim pointed out.

The infamous public feud between Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift began when the reality TV star’s ex-husband, Kanye West, referenced the pop star in his single “Famous.”

Despite West’s claims that she had given him permission, Swift denied she had ever approved the song. Kardashian entered the situation by releasing edited footage of a phone call between West and Swift.

Kardashian has made only a handful of comments about the situation over the years. While appearing on Watch What Happens Live in 2019, Kim stated that they “all moved on” from the feud.

Taylor Swift Said the Feud With Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Took Her Down Psychologically to a Place She’s Never Been Before

During her 2023 TIME Person of the Year interview, Taylor Swift opened up about the public feud. She pointed out that the public’s reaction to the situation felt like “a career death.”

“Make no mistake – my career was taken away from me,” she explained. “You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar.”

Swift further stated that the situation had a negative impact on her mental health. “That took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before. I moved to a foreign country. I didn’t leave a rental house for a year.”

The pop star then pointed out that she was afraid of phone calls. She also ended up pushing away most of the people in her life because she no longer trusted anyone. “I went down, really, really hard.”

However, Swift also said the situation helped her learned to focus on her work.

“I’m very careful to be grateful every second that I get to be doing this at this level, because I’ve had it taken away from me before,” she added. “There is one thing I’ve learned: My response to anything that happens, good or bad, is to keep making things. Keep making art.”