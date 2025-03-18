kim-kardashian-stuns-in-the-sand-for-new-skims-campaign

Kim Kardashian just made waves on Instagram with her latest pinup pics, showing off her SKIMS swim line for spring 2025.

She started the sizzling series in a bold leopard print, playfully flaunting the string bikini bottoms as she posed on the sandy beach. The 44-year-old mother of four showed off her enviable figure, her glossy raven hair cascading down her ample bosom.

Another shot captured Kim channeling her inner goddess, lounging on the beach in a striking blue swimsuit as the waves rolled up against her famous curves. One steamy shot featured Kim teasingly unzipping her suit, sand playfully dusted across her cleavage.

In many of the images she was flashing her ample chest in a white wet low-cut bra top, sporting a bold blue string bikini style bottom.

“New Swim Shop,” Kim wrote in part alongside the sultry spread.

“Three years after its breakout launch, the game-changing swim that started it all is back to break the internet (again),” she added.

Of course, the reality TV personality and mogul’s legion of fans pounced into the comments to lavish praise on the billionaire and perpetual law student.

“Mind blowing,” one comment read amongst the endless comments featuring fire and heart emojis.

Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS NYC Marketing Move ‘Blew Up’ in a Different Way

Howeverm the tale of Kim’s recent SKIMS Campaign doesn’t end there…

Earlier this month, Kardashian’s clothing brand unveiled a striking 60-foot balloon in the heart of New York City’s Times Square. Shaped like Kim in a bikini and positioned horizontally, the installation captured everyone’s attention.

The installation showcases their latest swimwear collection, featuring an eye-catching inflatable figure dressed in a bold blue triangle bikini—identical to the one worn by the mogul in her recent photoshoot.

The blow-up doll’s arms were positioned above her head, resting atop a blue platform adorned with the brand’s logo.

Despite the attention seeking PT Barnum nature of it all, many folks were less than impressed with the display.

“It has less plastic than the real thing,” one onlooker joked on X. “Why did we need this,” another onlooker deadpanned. “Weird flex,” a third X user chimed in.

Meanwhile, the image threw one X denizen for a loop.

“Isn’t the Thanksgiving parade in November?” they wondered.