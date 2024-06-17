kim-kardashian-stuns-in-black-cut-out-bikini-with-gold-jewelry

Kim Kardashian is heating things up, showcasing her new summer bikini from her Skims line with a sizzle that had fans buzzing.

The reality TV personality and mogul is gearing up for summer by launching a new swimsuit collection for her brand. Kim posted a photo on Instagram, showcasing herself in a black bikini with a blurred effect.

Kim complemented her sultry outfit with dramatic makeup, featuring a smokey eye and sleek, straight hair for the photoshoot. She also wore a striking gold statement necklace. She captioned the image simply, “skims”.

Kim Kardashian hit Instagram with a snap in a black bikini, adding a blur effect to keep us guessing. (Image via Instagram / Kim Kardashian)

Fans Gush Over Kim Kardashian’s Bikini Tease

Her 362 million followers on Instagram are abuzz with excitement after seeing Kim model the new design, which features a cut-out that accentuates her figure.

“Wow you are literally the most beautiful woman ever,” one fan wrote in the comments to the post. “Kimmie Cakes doesn’t age and I love that for her,” a second fan gushed. “You look like a mannequin of Cher,’ a third fan quipped.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, June 15, Kim shared footage of her eldest daughter North’s 11th birthday celebration at the American Dream mall and indoor amusement park in New Jersey. The event featured rollercoasters, swimming, and a ski slope. Kim herself even joined in on the fun, making it a memorable day for everyone.

Despite the apparent absence of other mall-goers during the celebrations, Kardashian was accompanied by her best friend LaLa Anthony and special guest, streaming star Kai Cenat, to celebrate with North.

On her Instagram Stories, Kardashian reshared a video originally posted by Anthony, capturing them enjoying a ride together at the party. “Northy!” the reality star exclaimed to the camera.

In celebration of her daughter’s birthday on June 15, Kardashian also penned a heartfelt message to North on Instagram. “Thank God for you,’ Kim wrote. “Happy 11th birthday my sweet girl North. I love you so so so much.”

The proud mom shared a heartfelt message accompanied by photos of herself and North, her daughter with ex-husband Kanye West. The post also featured Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm West, 4.

Among the cherished memories were moments from Milan Fashion Week in 2022 and a visit to Armenia in 2019, along with other sweet snapshots over the years.