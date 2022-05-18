Sports Fans React To Kim Kardashian On The Cover Of The ‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Issue And It’s Harsh

Sports Illustrated just revealed the famous faces that are appearing on the cover of their 2022 Swimsuit Issue, and some people are not pleased with one of their selections. Many have branded the magazine’s decision to put Kim Kardashian on the cover disappointing.

‘Sports Illustrated’ Celebrates Kardashian On Cover: ‘We’re A Bucket List Moment For The Billionaire’

“KIM. KARDASHIAN,” SI’s Instagram account captioned a picture of Kardashian’s cover. “Yes, you read that correctly. Mogul, sister, friend and damn good mom – #KimKardashian is here to break the internet (again!) You’ve seen Kimmy on every other cover, but SI Swimsuit is a first and we don’t mean to brag, but we’re a bucket list moment for the billionaire entrepreneur.”

Fans Call Kardashian’s Cover ‘Embarrassing’ And A ‘Setback’

Many loved the glamorous shot of the reality star in a nude bikini, leaving flame and heart-eye emojis. However, others were not happy with the magazine’s choice. “This is embarrassing, one person wrote. “After all you’ve been working towards to show regular day-to-day women who are incredible.. this is what you do? Yikes.”

Another slammed SI for putting Kardashian on the cover after her Met Gala dieting controversy: “Incredibly disappointed. In all that SI has done the past couple of years for women, empowerment, and body positivity I am disappointed to see Kim K on the cover, especially after her recent controversy over the Marilyn dress and how she boasted about starving herself and dieting to try to fit the dress. She doesn’t mirror body positivity and acceptance in the way SI has been over the past couple of years and it makes all of the efforts SI has taken and sets you back.”

‘Sports Illustrated’ Editor Defends Cover

Even though there are plenty of people who are mad about the magazine’s decision to put Kardashian on the cover, SI’s editor-in-chief, MJ Day, is defending her decision. “There’s so many points in her life where she could have just crawled under a rock and let the world pass her by and just live a comfortable life,” she explained.

“But she continues to evolve herself and push on and prove everybody wrong who doesn’t want to allow her that permission to be more and do more, and inevitably, she’s doing more for all of us by doing that in ways,” Day continued. “I applaud that with every ounce of my fiber.”

“She failed a bunch of times. She could have quit, but she didn’t. And it was very public, her failure,” Day concluded. “She just continues to [persist], even in light of any type of negativity. I just really stand for that, like, I really applaud that.”

While many are frustrated with the magazine for what they see as promoting an unhealthy body image, it’s clear that Sports Illustrated is standing by its decision and holding Kardashian up as someone to admire.

