Kim Kardashian Claims Someone ‘Very Close to Her’ Put a Hit on Her Life

Reality TV queen Kim Kardashian had a shocking revelation during the season 7 premiere of The Kardashians.

Videos by Suggest

During the premiere, Kardashian revealed that she received a “call from investigators” and was told “someone extremely close” to her put a hit out on her life. A clip of her getting into a blacked-out vehicle played on the screen as she recalled the incident.

She was then seen sitting in an office, reading something on a computer screen, which caused her to become overwhelmed with emotions.

In a voiceover, Kim said that “everybody’s kind of on edge” with her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, telling Kris Jenner and Scott Disick, “I heard footsteps walking into my room.”

“I am terrified out of my mind,” Kim said in the voiceover.

After revealing details about the incident, Kardashian confirmed everything was okay, noting, “I’m happy it’s over.”

Details about who put the hit on her are not revealed.

During the new season of The Kardashians, which Kim dubbed a “whole different beast,” fans will watch as the reality TV star heads to Paris to testify in her 2016 robbery trial. They will also watch her host her All’s Fair co-stars, Glenn Close, Sarah Paulson, and Niecy Nash at Kris’ residence.

Kim’s Brother Rob Kardashian Makes Rare Appearance in ‘The Kardashians’ Season 7

During the latest season of The Kardashians, Kim’s younger brother, Rob Kardashian, makes a rare appearance on the show.

Caitlyn Jenner is also seen reuniting with the family at some point in the season.

“Some familiar faces are back,” Kim teased in the season’s trailer.

Khloé Kardashian appears in the trailer walking towards a dinner table, asking, “Is Bob here? Bobby?”

Speaking about Caitlyn’s presence on the show, Kendall Jenner stated in the trailer, “I think my mom’s had a hard time inviting my dad to some of our family gatherings, but my dad should be included in things.”

Kris declared that she was “about to lose [her] s—” when Caitlyn appeared at the house.

This marks Caitlyn and Rob’s first appearance on The Kardashians since the show premiered on Hulu in 2022.

