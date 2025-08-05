Kim Kardashian Slammed Over SKIMS’ ‘Face Innovation’ Product

Reality TV queen Kim Kardashian is facing yet another controversy, as her SKIMS brand is being criticized over a new product.

Videos by Suggest

Kardashian’s company released its “first-ever face innovation” product, Seamless Sculpt Face Wrap, late last month.

“This must-have face wrap boasts our signature sculpting fabric and features collagen yarns for ultra-soft jaw support,” SKIMS revealed in the product’s description. “Velcro closures at the top and nape of the neck allow for easy, everyday wear.”

SKIMS also shared in an Instagram post, “Our new face wrap offers ultra-soft jaw support in our signature Seamless Sculpt fabric for a must-have addition to your nightly routine.”

Kim Kardashian then promoted the SKIMS product by stating, “Ok guys, so you know we’ve been doing shapewear for a really long time. And now we are gonna offer amazing face shapewear, which is just such a necessity.”

“This material is actually infused with collagen yarns,” the reality TV star pointed out. “And it’s just this amazing jaw support. It just snatches your little chinny chin chin… It’s super comfortable to wear at night. orjust around the house.”

Critics Quickly Call Out SKIMS and Kim Kardashian For Face Product

Although it quickly sold out, SKIMS and Kim Kardashian were slammed by critics for the face shapewear product.

“Stop people. Specifically women,” one critic wrote. “Just go to bed. We don’t need to wrap our heads and tape our mouths and red light zap our faces and sleep on foam head logs to curl our hair. Literally just go to bed. Brush ya teeth and slap some night cream and hit the hay, babes.”

Another critic accused the brand of profiting off people’s insecurities with the product. “This is embarrassing for SKIMS,” they wrote. “Truly embarrassing. This isn’t empowering for women, this is trying to profit from your insecurities.”

Meanwhile, SKIMS customers offered a “plus” for the product, stating that it could help those with “jaw issues like TMJ” by keeping the jaw ” in place overnight.”

Among TMJ’s symptoms are jaw pain and tenderness.