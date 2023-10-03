Kim Kardashian Slammed AGAIN For Using PhotoShop In Latest Instagram Post

In an era where genuine connection and authentic content on the internet are more prevalent than ever, many influencers are ditching photo editing in favor of showing their “real” selves. Influencers aside from Kim Kardashian, of course.

Recently, The Kardashians star took to Instagram with a carousel of images from her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s Disney-themed baby shower. The first snap in the photo set pictured Kim, 42, posing next to her 10-year-old daughter North West. The mother-daughter duo sported similar outfits including black leather mini skirts, heeled shoes, and matching pink and yellow tops with black trimming.

In another image, Kim posed with her mother Kris Jenner, 67, who donned a Mickey Mouse hat. Kim’s daughter, North, sat beside her on a cozy grey couch.

Other photos in the carousel included various members of the family, including Kourtney and her husband Travis Barker kissing in front of an old-school Disney-themed “Baby Barker” sign.

The Alleged PhotoShop Fail

One image in particular had some fans questioning the authenticity of Kim’s post. In a solo shot of Kim, the star showed gave followers a full-body shot of her outfit. She posed casually with one arm reaching out and her knee popped. At first glance, the image seems like a normal shot of the American Horror Story star. However, critics quickly took the photo to an online thread and accused Kim of using PhotoShop to alter her appearance.

“That is some horrendous photoshopping! i hate when the basket behind me melds into my thighs,” one critic joked.

“The blinds on the left are warped and her legs are two different sizes and colors,” another person called out.

“To be 40 and still photoshopping your pictures (especially when everything is warped) is so delusional which is pathetic and sad,” a third wrote.

“I mean this is ridiculous, she could hire someone to photoshop her pictures. Does she really think we wouldn’t notice or she simply doesn’t care…?” someone asked.

Another added, “Also the Jute rug under the tale is curved by her legs definitely some cheap a** editing software Photoshop apps.”

Critics also called out Kim for allegedly making Kourtney’s baby shower “all about her,” as most of the images were of Kim showing off her outfit and physique.

One Instagram user commented, “Nah this feels very….. idk what the word is but it’s not good.”

“A post about baby barker and all of the pics but one are of you 😂😂😂,” another said.

In short, Instagram is far from reality. So don’t be so hard on yourself the next time you don’t look picture-perfect in a selfie!