Kim Kardashian Rocks Leotard & Tights, Internet Accuses Her of Copying Bianca Censori

As if people have forgotten Kim Kardashian’s past fashion choices, The Kardashian star was criticized for copying Bianca Censori once again for rocking an extra tight leotard and tights in her latest social media post.

The reality TV icon, who is reportedly in New York City with her eldest daughter North, decided to share some recent photos of her heading to a grocery wearing see-through cheeky white leggings and a matching leotard. It didn’t take long for people to draw comparisons to her ex-husband Kanye West’s new wife, Bianca, who is known for her outlandish/over-revealing outfits.



However, unlike Bianca Censori, Kim Kardashian was able to be noticed without her ensemble showing off too much. She is now rocking blonde locks similar to when she stepped out on the runway for West’s Yeezy clothing brand in 2016. The reality TV star previously bleached her hair in April.



What Does Kim Kardashian Really Think About Bianca Censori?

Although she hasn’t publicly shared her thoughts about Bianca Censori, sources have shared some details about Kim Kardashian’s true feelings about Kanye West’s now-wife.

West and Censori reportedly got married in late 2022. He shares four children with Kardashian, whom he divorced in 2021. Insiders in Nov. 2023 stated that Censori had accused Kardashian of putting the kids “in jeopardy” by claiming the rapper-turned-fashion designer lived in an apartment without security.

“Bianca thinks it was quite tacky of Kim to divulge this information on The Kardashians,” the sources shared. “And, by doing so, she was actually putting her kids’ safety in jeopardy. The public doesn’t need to know that their kids would be without protection at any time. She just wants Kim to stop talking about her husband Kanye in a negative light. To try and make herself look better.”

Following the incident, it appears things have calmed down between Kim Kardashian and Bianca Censori. However, sources say that Kardashian isn’t a fan of Censori’s over-the-top outfits. Especially when she wears them in front of the children.

“Kim instructed Kanye to never let Bianca dress like that around their kids,” a source stated. “She is truly surprised that Kanye would let his wife leave the house like that.”

A fellow insider pointed out, “Kanye did the same thing he is doing with Bianca to Kim throughout their marriage. The difference is that when Kanye dressed Kim, he was respected as a person – as an artist. Unfortunately, Kim knows what Bianca is going through – but she feels Bianca should have known what she was getting into.”