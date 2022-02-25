Kim Kardashian Reveals New Details Of Prenup In Latest Divorce Filing

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been struggling to hammer out the details of their divorce, especially as West continues to publicly criticize his estranged wife for everything from her parenting skills to her choice of boyfriend. New court documents reveal how badly Kardashian wants their marriage to officially end.

Kardashian: ‘I Very Much Desire To Be Divorced’

In court documents obtained by RadarOnline, the Kardashian wrote a personal statement to the judge presiding over their divorce proceedings explaining her wish to be declared legally single.

“I very much desire to be divorced,” Kardashian wrote. “I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so. Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress.”

The star is referring to West’s erratic Instagram posts, some of which have been disapproving statements about Kardashian letting their daughters make TikToks and wear makeup. He has also posted negative statements about Kardashian’s current boyfriend, SNL star Pete Davidson.

​​”I believe that the Court terminating our marital status will help Kanye to accept that our marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist us in peacefully co-parenting our children,” Kardashian continued, referring to the rapper’s multiple public pleas for Kardashian to take him back.

In addition to this, the reality star claims that West is refusing to negotiate a settlement with her, meaning Kardashian cannot “move forward in this new chapter in our lives” and “being the healing process.”

Couple’s Prenup Means Less To Fight Over

What makes all of this more frustrating for Kardashian is the fact that there are not many assets to fight over. Prior to their marriage, the couple signed a prenup that kept all their earnings and income separate. The prenup also states that any property the pair bought together would be considered community property.

Kardashian claims that all the property the two bought while married was purchased through trusts and never in their names. The couple had also already agreed that Kardashian would get their Hidden Hills mansion in the split.

While Kardashian has publicly moved on with Davidson, West has also stepped out with a couple short-lived girlfriends, including model Irina Shayk and actress Julia Fox. Even though the rapper has been seeing other women, he is still dragging his feet in the divorce and has yet to respond to Kardashian’s latest move in court.

