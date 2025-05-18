Kim Kardashian Recalls Thinking She Was ‘Going To Die’ During 2016 Paris Jewelry Heist

Kim Kardashian said she thought she was going to die while recalling the terrifying moments of her 2016 Paris jewelry heist.

While taking the stand in the heist trial in Paris, the reality TV icon said, “I absolutely thought I was going to die.”

According to ABC News, 10 people, nine men and one woman, have been accused of being connected to the violent robbery. Kim had been in the city for Paris Fashion Week when five masked men posing as police stormed into her hotel suite.

As she continued to share her account of the heist, Kardashian revealed she was tied up and held at gunpoint. The suspects took the reality TV star’s $6 million worth of valuables. Among the jewelry stolen was her diamond engagement ring from her then-husband, Kanye West.

Kardashian said her first response was “What’s happening? What’s happening?” She said the men who broke into the room had their guns on her, one pointing at her back, the other at her neck. The men then began to gesture at her hand while repeatedly saying, “Ring, ring.”

Stating she was tied up, gagged, and thrown into a bathroom, Kim said she worried about her sister Kourtney, and prayed she wouldn’t find her older sister in her bed.

Kim Kardashian Recalls Telling the Jewelry Heist Robbers About Her Children

Continuing her testimony, Kim Kardashian recalled telling the robbers about her children while begging for her life.

“I kept telling them that I have babies,” she explained. “And that I needed to go home to my babies.”

Kim said one of the robbers told her to “shut up” when asked if she was going to be killed.

Kardashian further shared that she tried to remember the color of the robbers’ eyes. However, she struggled, stating, “You start thinking about your family and then it all goes out the door.”

She went on to say that she thought the robbers were younger. However, many of the suspects were over the age of 60.

Kardashian said she believed the heist was planned. She noted that she may have been a target on a previous trip with West.

“At that time, I was with my ex-husband,” she told the court. “They didn’t succeed. It is a shock to imagine that this type of operation can be prepared in advance.”

She added that along with her jewelry, the robbers made off with $1,000 in cash. “I didn’t give it to them. I think they found it in my wallet.”