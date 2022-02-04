Kim Kardashian Threw A Pajama Party On A Private Jet, Because, Why Not?

Kim Kardashian recently celebrated the birthday of friend Natalie Halcro in a pretty normal way: a pajama party. However, the reality star put her own celebrity twist on it: the slumber party took place on a private jet.

Partying On A Private Jet

“Pajama Party on the PJ for @nataliehalcro’s birthday!!!!” Kardashian captioned the shot of the pajama-clad friends. “Love you Nat! Def a member of the ride or die club.” Kardashian’s friend Olivia Pierson was also along for the ride. All three were wearing pink SKIMS pajama sets.

This wasn’t the only fun the three pals had; Kardashian, Halcro, and Pierson had their sky-high PJ party while returning from a vacation at a tropical destination. Kardashian shared lots of pictures of herself soaking up the sun and hanging out with her friends.

“Moon Manifestations,” she captioned a picture of the trio, looking all glammed up. “long time no sea,” Kardashian wrote under a series of photos of her at the beach. According to posts from Pierson, it’s likely the crew was spending time in the Dominican Republic. Pierson was modeling swimsuits for June Joy Swim.

“​​Bringing the heat to the Dominican… @junejoyswim FLAME #junejoyswim,” she captioned a photo of herself in one of the brand’s suits. It’s unclear whether Kardashian came along because she’s partnering with the brand, or if she just needed a vacation.

