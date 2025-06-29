kim-kardashian-mourns-the-loss-of-longtime-friend-lindsay-may

Kim Kardashian recently revealed her longtime friend Lindsay May passed away following a lengthy battle with cancer.

The reality TV icon took to her Instagram Story late last week to confirm the news. “In memory of our Lifer Lindz, who recently passed away of a rare form of cancer,” she wrote.

May was an entertainment consultant whom Kardashian had known since childhood.

Kim Kardashian further stated that Simone Harouche, a mutual friend of hers and Lindsay May, has started a fundraiser selling Citizen of Humanity jeans called ‘The Lindz’ to raise funds for research of the disease.

Harouche also paid tribute to May on social media. She stated that May died in November 2024. “My world stopped on Nov. 2,” she wrote. “You took a little of me with you, but thank God I took some of you.”

“A beautiful sunset took on a whole new meaning,” Harouche pointed out. “Reminisced a lot and the 90s were f—ing fun. Went on some beautiful adventures. Had a lot of family time. Is aid yes to more. I experienced when it means when people talk about the power of community (very cliche, but very true).”

Harouche then added, “Felt like I was in a daze a lot of time, but also felt grateful for every second of this life (another cliche, but also very true). You are always with me. I feel you all the time.”

Kim responded to the post by writing, “I felt this so deep.”

Kim’s sister, Kourtney, also wrote, “This made me cry. I love you.”

Kim Kardashian and Lindsay May’s Mutual Friend Shares Details About ‘The Linz’

In a Jun. 17 post on Instagram, Harouche shared more details about ” The Linz.”

“At Citizens of Humanity, we’ve long paid tribute to the women who inspire us by naming our styles after them,” she wrote. “And our latest fit is a deeply personal one. Meet The Lindz, a jean created in honor of devoted daughter, wife, mother, and cherished friend, Lindsay May Palevsky.”

Harouche went on to write about how May had embodied everything Citizens of Humanity values, which is grace, resilience, loyalty, and strength.

“[She left] a lasting [mark] on everyone who knew her,” she pointed out. “In her memory, we will be donating $50 from every pair of The Lindz sold on citizenofhumanity.com in 2025 to the Neuroendocrine Tumor Research Foundation to support its mission of funding critical research and advancing more effective treatments and a cure.”

Kim Kardashian commented, “need the Lindz Jean.”