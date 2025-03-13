kim-kardashian-makes-rare-comment-about-her-marriage-to-kris-humphries

While strolling down memory lane, Kim Kardashian made a rare comment about her marriage to former NBA star Kris Humphries.

Videos by Suggest

During the latest episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Kim discussed with her sister Khloé what her “next” engagement ring shape will look like.

“Number one was a cushion cut, 14-carat,” Kim said while referring to her first husband, Damon Thomas. They were married from 2000 to 2004. “I still have it.”

She then talked about her second engagement ring, which was from Humphries. The ring was emerald cut, 18-carat, and designed by Lorraine Schwartz, who was also involved in the conversation.

Although it sounds gorgeous, the reality TV star admitted she no longer had the ring.

“I didn’t keep that,” Kim said. “I was pregnant with [daughter] North [West], still married to him, and in order to divorce him, he said I had to give him the ring in my divorce.”

Khloé then pointed out that her older sister may have bought the gorgeous ring.

“But I bought!” Kim declared. “He contributed a fifth [of the price].”

Schwartz interjected in the conversation by stating that sometimes it’s the “best” idea to get rid of old engagement rings. However, Kim joked but did not jokingly reply that she “would’ve loved a collection.”

Kim Kardashian also discussed the engagement ring(s) she received from her third husband, Kanye West. She said she still has the cushion cut, 15-carat ring and plans to pass it down to their eldest daughter, North West.

West had also given Kardashian an upgraded 20-carat emerald-cut ring a couple of years into their marriage, but it was stolen during her 2019 Paris robbery.

Kim Kardashian Previously Admitted to Feeling ‘Pressured’ to Marry Kris Humphries

Although she rarely talks about her marriage with Kris Humphries, Kim Kardashian has been open about the 72-day coupling in the past.

During the June 2021 Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, Kim said she felt “pressured” to marry her second husband because the wedding was being filmed.

“I thought, ‘OK everyone, you know, we’re filming this for a TV show,” she recalled. “If I leave, I’m going to be known as the runaway bride forever, and it’s going to be a huge joke.”

Kardashian did admit that she handled the break-up with Humphries the “wrong way.” The reality TV star explained she “just didn’t know how to deal” with the situation.

“I was so nervous to break up with someone,” she noted. “I handled it totally the wrong way.”

She then added, “I fully broke up with him in the worst way.”