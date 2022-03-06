Kim Kardashian Could Be Dragged Into Lawsuit Over Kendall Jenner’s Tequila Brand

Kim Kardashian is facing another court battle, but this time, it has nothing to do with her divorce from Kanye West. The influencer is getting dragged into sister Kendall Jenner’s tequila lawsuit.

The Similarities Between The Brands

Jenner launched her 818 tequila brand last spring, and a fellow tequila company quickly took notice. Tequila 512 is claiming the model ripped off their product, from the name to the packaging.

The first striking similarity between the two brands is the numerical names. 512 took their brand name from the Austin, Texas area code. In their lawsuit, they’re alleging 818 followed their lead, using the area code for the San Fernando Valley.

The company also claims 818 stole their bottle design. Both bottles feature bold black print on a yellow, rectangular label. The tequila brands also both put their product in narrow bottles with tall, skinny necks.

512’s lawsuit does have some merit; in addition to the undeniable similarities between the branding, 512’s tequila has been around since 2015. All of this is pretty much par for the course when it comes to copyright lawsuits, but how does big sis Kardashian fit into things?

Why Kardashian’s App Is Part Of The Case

The tequila company is claiming that Kardashian’s popular gaming app, Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, had a hand in creating confusion among consumers. In the app, users could add a bottle of Jenner’s 818 tequila to their collection of virtual items. However, 512 is claiming that it wasn’t an 818 bottle at all, but a 512.

While it’s unknown whether this was intentional or a mistake, it doesn’t do Jenner’s case any favors. The in-app bottle mix-up lends credence to 512’s allegations that consumers could be easily confused by the similar bottle designs.

“Either Defendant intentionally used Plaintiff’s bottle, hoping to further blur the lines between the two products, or Defendant was itself confused about the difference between the two brands,” 512 states in their lawsuit.

What 512 Wants

512 wants a judge to stop 818’s production and sales and believes they are entitled to profits the company made. A representative for 818 said, “We are reviewing the complaint and believe the allegations are without merit.”

Neither Jenner nor Kardashian has officially been named a defendant in the suit; so far, it’s between the tequila companies themselves. However, with all these similarities between the bottles, it seems like 512 has a pretty good case against the reality star sisters.

