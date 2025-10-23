kim-kardashian-blames-stress-from-kanye-west-divorce-for-medical-emergency

Kim Kardashian claims her latest medical emergency was caused by the stress from her and Kanye West’s divorce.

In a sneak peek of the season 7 premiere of The Kardashians, Kim is seen in an MRI scanner. She later revealed to her family that she has a “little aneurysm.”

“They were like, ‘Just stress,'” she said about her doctor’s aneurysm explanation.

The clip also cuts to Kim Kardashian discussing her divorce from Kanye West. The former couple married in 2014 and had four children together. Their divorce was finalized in 2022.

“I’m happy it’s over,” she said. “My ex will be in my life no matter what. We have four kids together.”

Elsewhere in the season preview, Kim spoke about how she experienced a psoriasis flare-up due to the stress. “I haven’t had psoriasis since I got divorced, and it just started coming back,” she said. I mean, I have psoriasis again.”

Kardashian then said, “I felt more stressed, probably just because I had to super, super protect what I had to protect.”

Kim Kardashian Is Focusing On Protecting Her and Kanye West’s Children

Refusing to let the stress continue to weigh her down, Kim said she’s continuing to focus on protecting her and Kanye’s children. She said one of the children mentioned hearing about their father’s public behavior.

“They’re gonna know things,” Kim pointed out. “They’re gonna grow up, they’re gonna see. So my job as a mom is to just make sure that – at a time when that behavior is happening – is just to make sure they’re protected.”

Regarding her current relationship with West, Kardashian admitted, I always felt really bad and always protected and always wanted to help [him].”

She also said she would think to herself that she should have “stuck it out” with her ex or she “could’ve helped.”

However, Kim added, “This was the first time I didn’t feel that responsibility personally. It is so f—-ing sad.”