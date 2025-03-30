kim-kardashian-flaunts-curves-in-spring-break-mirror-selfies

Mogul, reality TV personality, and perpetual law student Kim Kardashian did what she does best—breaking the internet once again with a bold social media post.

Videos by Suggest

In a series of snaps, the 44-year-old mom of four proved age is just a number, flaunting her curves in a mirror selfie for Instagram. Rocking a dark gray bikini topped with a short gray skirt, she kept it effortlessly chic, with her wavy hair bringing just the right amount of beachy vibes.

Image via Instagram / Kim Kardashian

The SKIMS co-founder completed her look with sleek silver accents, including a metallic French tip manicure, elegant earrings, and a statement ring.

Images via Instagram / Kim Kardashian

“Spring Break,” she wrote alongside the snaps.

Naturally, Kim’s 357 million followers flooded the comments, practically diving headfirst into her bikini-clad spring break vibes.

“Purrrrfection,” one fan gushed. “She fire!!!” another titan of industry offered. “Stunning mother,” a third acolyte wrote.

Even Kim’s celeb BFF Paris Hilton couldn’t resist dropping a heart-eye emoji in the comments.

The Internet Roasts Kim Kardashian’s ‘Spring Break’ Post

However, not everyone was thrilled about Kim enjoying her best life. One observer questioned whether the billionaire could even distinguish Spring Break from any other week of the year.

“A break from what? Your whole life is a literal break,” the killjoy wrote.

Others questioned if a parent over 40 should even get a Spring Break.

“Spring break? Girl, you’re 44,” another onlooker joked. “Like you’re not a young kid, you’re a mother of 4 in your forties!” another Instagram denizen added. “Are you ever at home with them kids? Serious question,” a third onlooker chimed in.

Earlier in March, Kardashian turned up the heat on a Bahamian beach, posing in a sheer wet T-shirt and blue bikini bottoms that left fans doing a double take and reaching for a glass of water.

The seasoned influencer was captured striking a variety of poses on the sandy beach and enjoying the crystal-clear water, all while photographers snapped away. The alluring shots were taken to promote her new swimsuit collection, which launched on March 6.