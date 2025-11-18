kim-kardashian-emotionally-opens-up-about-preparing-for-the-bar-exam

Days after learning she didn’t pass the bar exam, reality TV queen Kim Kardashian emotionally opens up about how she prepared for it.

Videos by Suggest

The aspiring lawyer took to Instagram to give her followers a glimpse of what she was doing in the lead-up to the exam.

“I’ve shared so much of this journey with you,” the Kardashians star explained in the post’s caption. “And this summer I documented some of the final two weeks of studying — the ups, the downs, and everything in between.”

She continued by stating, “On November 7th, I found out I didn’t pass the bar. It was disappointing, but it wasn’t the end. This dream means too much to me to walk away from, so I’m going to keep studying, keep learning, and keep showing up for myself until I get there.”

The clip first shows Kim Kardashian crying, then goes back to two weeks before the bar exam. The reality TV star was seen working on five one-hour essay questions, one 90-minute performance, and 200 multiple-choice questions.

Kardashian also spent time reviewing cases, working with her professors, and studying the courses. She then said she began having dreams that she was missing points during the test.

Kim Kardashian Battled Health Issues While Prepping for the Bar Exam

While studying for the bar exam, Kim Kardashian also dealt with other issues. At one point, she threw her back out. She said the injury was due to a few “disc issues.”

“Every time I feel like I’m a step ahead, something happens to try to stop me from doing this,” she emotionally explained. “A part of me just wants to stop. I just feel like my brain’s gonna explode and I still have so much more to go.”

Despite her struggles, Kardashian remained committed to achieving her goal. She continued studying while her children were on vacation.

“I feel really good about everything,” she said the day before the exam. “My body feels good — it feels way better than it has in previous days. I feel good, like, I feel prepared.”

Although she failed the exam, Kardashian remains optimistic about her future.

“Failing short isn’t failure — it’s fuel,” she wrote in an Instagram Story post. “I was so close to passing the exam, and that only motivated me even more. Let’s go!”