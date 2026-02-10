Kid Rock Speaks out About Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

Days after Bad Bunny headlined the Super Bowl halftime show, outspoken singer Kid Rock shared his thoughts about the performance.

Videos by Suggest

During his recent appearance on Fox News’ The Ingraham Angle, Kid Rock seemingly dismissed Bad Bunny’s performance, stating that “most people.” tuning in did not understand the music.

“Like most people, I didn’t understand any of it,” he pointed out. “I saw there was a lot of dancers and big to do stuff. Said he wanted to have a dance party. Looked like he had one. Not my cup of tea.”

Kid Rock went on to say he doesn’t “fault” Bad Bunny for performing at the Super Bowl, as it helped him reach a global audience.

“I fault the NFL for putting him in that position,” the rocker continued.

Kid Rock noted that the NFL’s decision to select Bad Bunny caused Turning Point USA to “come out and have an alternative for people to watch.”

“You know, it’s just… poor kid,” he further stated.

To which, Ingraham said, “Poor rich kid.”

Kid Rock laughed and added, “Poor rich kid. I think he’s doing all right.”

Kid Rock Seemingly Hints that Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Performance Could Be Traced Back to a ‘DEI Hire’

Meanwhile, Kid Rock seemingly hinted at Ingraham that Bad Bunny’s performance could be traced back to a “DEI hire.”

“Nothing against Jay Z, I respect him for his hustle and, you know, his music,” he further explained. “But it seems like there’s a little bit of a DEI hire there going on.”

Jay-Z’s Roc Nation production company has produced the Super Bowl halftime shows in recent years.

Igraham didn’t hold back her own personal opinion about Bad Bunny’s performance.

“We somehow went from Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson, and Prince—supremely talented superstars—to a guy who kind of toods his way through songs, mumbling about meaningless nonsense,” she then stated. “He’s an anti-American radical who canceled his U.S. shows because he’s supposedly afraid of ICE. What a phony. Unless that is, he’s worried that his concerts attract violent, illegal alien gang bangers or r—ists.”

However, she also said she doesn’t blame him personally. “Blame the NFL and its commissioner, Roger Goodell, who were guilted into giving Jay-Z and his Roc Nation production company the right to produce the halftime show for a multi-year contract